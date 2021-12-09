Matthews is Falcons Nominee for Sportsmanship Award

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Art Rooney Sr.

The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today, with the Atlanta Falcons choosing offensive lineman Jake Matthews as their nominee.

Each NFL team can nominate one of its players for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote later this month.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker

Atlanta Falcons OL Jake Matthews

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Carolina Panthers OLB Frankie Luvu

Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith

Cincinnati Bengals WR Stanley Morgan

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos CB Pat Surtain II

Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Indianapolis Colts DL DeForest Buckner

Jacksonville Jaguars DB Shaquill Griffin

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James

Los Angeles Rams DB Jordan Fuller

Miami Dolphins DB Jason McCourty

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan

New York Giants DB James Bradberry

New York Jets LB C.J. Mosley

Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

Washington Football Team S Landon Collins

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner.