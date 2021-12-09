Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Jake Matthews is Atlanta Falcons Nominee for NFL Rooney Sportsmanship Award

    The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Art Rooney Sr.
    Author:

    The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today, with the Atlanta Falcons choosing offensive lineman Jake Matthews as their nominee. 

    Each NFL team can nominate one of its players for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

    The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Art Rooney Sr.

    A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote later this month.

    The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

    2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees

    Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker

    Atlanta Falcons OL Jake Matthews

    Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

    Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

    Carolina Panthers OLB Frankie Luvu

    Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith

    Cincinnati Bengals WR Stanley Morgan

    Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

    Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

    Denver Broncos CB Pat Surtain II

    Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams

    Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

    Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks

    Indianapolis Colts DL DeForest Buckner

    Recommended Articles

    Jake Matthews
    Play

    Matthews is Falcons Nominee for Sportsmanship Award

    The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Art Rooney Sr.

    1 minute ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Cordarrelle Patterson Dissed in NFL Ranking - and Why It’s OK

    Pro Football Focus reveals its Top 75 Free Agents for 2022, and you have to scroll way, way down to find Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

    2 hours ago
    kurt matt
    Play

    QB Legend Rips Matt Ryan as 'Frustrating & Confusing'

    12 hours ago

    Jacksonville Jaguars DB Shaquill Griffin

    Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

    Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

    Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James

    Los Angeles Rams DB Jordan Fuller

    Miami Dolphins DB Jason McCourty

    Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

    New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater

    New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan

    New York Giants DB James Bradberry

    New York Jets LB C.J. Mosley

    Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay

    Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

    San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk

    Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

    Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

    Washington Football Team S Landon Collins

    The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner.

    Jake Matthews
    News

    Matthews is Falcons Nominee for Sportsmanship Award

    1 minute ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Cordarrelle Patterson Dissed in NFL Ranking - and Why It’s OK

    2 hours ago
    kurt matt
    News

    QB Legend Rips Matt Ryan as 'Frustrating & Confusing'

    12 hours ago
    Cam Newton vs. Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons Coach Reveals Why QB Cam Newton is a 'Problem'

    19 hours ago
    Cam Newton Shaq Thompson Carolina Panthers
    News

    Falcons vs. Panthers, Where LB Shaq Thompson Can Play ... QB!?

    20 hours ago
    hurst atl clutch
    News

    Falcons Roster Update: Hurst Close to Return

    Dec 7, 2021
    Derek Stingley Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    News

    New Mock Draft has Falcons Taking Star CB

    Dec 7, 2021
    Hayden Hurst Atlanta Falcons
    News

    LISTEN: Can Falcons Benefit From Hayden Hurst's Return?

    Dec 7, 2021