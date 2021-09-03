Falcons Fill 16th Spot on Practice Squad with Former Atlanta Prep Star

The Atlanta Falcons announced 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday. On Friday, they added their 16th.

NFL teams are allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squads. The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker James Vaughters on Friday as the final member of the practice squad.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the AJC was the first with the report.

Vaughters doesn't fit the typical profile of players on the practice squad. At 28 years old, he's considerably older than the bulk of the squad made up of players in their first or second year out of college.

Vaughters went to Tucker High School in Tucker, Ga., a northeast suburb of Atlanta. He went on to Stanford as a member of the Class of 2011.

Vaughters was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers in 2015, but he was released after an injury settlement.

He spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He bounced between the practice squad and the active roster in 2019, but he saw action in 14 games last season. He had 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2020.

Vaughters is the second Georgia prep star to be brought back to Atlanta this week. Yesterday the Falcons announced they had signed Wayne Gallman to the 53-man roster. Gallman played at Grayson High School before starring at Clemson.

Here's a look at the 16-man practice squad. Two of these players are eligible to be brought to the active roster every game week. The veteran Vaughters is a good candidate to see game action with the Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons Practice Squad

Pos. Name

CB Chris Williamson

DL Chris Slayton

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee

LB Quinton Bell

LB George Obinna

LB James Vaughters

OL Willie Beavers

OL Sam Jones

OL Ryan Neuzil

RB D'Onta Foreman

RB Caleb Huntley

S Dwayne Johnson

TE John Raine

TE David Wells

WR Juwan Green

WR Austin Trammell