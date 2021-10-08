Jets Zach Wilson is a Big Problem for Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in London on Sunday morning.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and he has played like a spectacularly talented rookie through the Jets first four games.

He leads the NFL in interceptions with eight, but he has also shown the arm talent and physical ability that made him such a tantalizing prospect out of BYU.

"For like the third week in a row, we have a quarterback that can run," said defensive coordinator Dean Pees on the prospect of facing Wilson. "The guy's a good athlete; he's got a really, really strong arm."

"He really makes plays out of the pocket very, very well. Makes things difficult in the rush. When he gets out of the pocket, he's extremely dangerous."

"Ask Tennessee."

Wilson and the Jets got their first win of the season last week in overtime against the Titans. Wilson had several big plays where he was able to scramble and throw the ball beyond the Tennessee secondary to spots they probably didn't anticipate he could hit. Few NFL quarterbacks have the arm talent to make some of the throws he made against the Titans.

"They gave up some big plays to him when he was out of the pocket, and that's a problem," said Pees.

It's been a problem for the Falcons through the first four games as Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Taylor Heinicke of the Washington Football Team were able to hurt Atlanta badly once they were able to extend a play.

A particularly egregious example was Heinicke's pass to Terry McLaurin in Sunday's loss to Washington in which he created enough time to lob the ball for a touchdown that helped set up Washington's fourth quarter comeback.

"So you've got to not let him get out there very often, or gotta at least keep pressure on him when he is out of there," said Pees.

Pinning Wilson in the pocket will be a good strategy for the Falcons. Several of Wilson's eight interceptions have come when he has time to throw and make a decision. His decision making process hasn't caught up with his physical tools.

The Falcons are tied for third fewest sacks in the league with seven so far, but edge rusher Dante Fowler does have two forced fumbles with his two sacks on the season.

The Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley on Sunday, so they can't afford to get in a shootout with Wilson and the Jets.

But if they can win the turnover battle with a team prone to give the ball away, they should be able to come home from London with a much needed win.