Josh Rosen Highlights: Top 10 Plays

The Atlanta Falcons officially announced they signed quarterback Josh Rosen after the news broke late Monday night.

The Falcons were in the market for a veteran quarterback when backup quarterback A.J. McCarron was lost for the season to a knee injury Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Rosen was the No. 10 overall draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen started 13 games as a rookie with the Cardinals. He passed for 2,278 yards and had 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. His 66.7 quarterback rating put him last among 33 eligible quarterbacks.

The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick the next year on quarterback Kyler Murray, and a familiar pattern developed for Rosen.

After drafting Murray, the Cardinals traded Rosen to the Dolphins. Rosen started three games for the Dolphins, and Miami took Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the ensuing draft.

Rosen spent the 2020 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in January of this year.

Two months later, the 49ers trade three first-round picks for the rights to draft quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall.

For the third time in four years, Rosen was being displaced by a top five draft pick.

Rosen was waived by the 49ers last week and signed by the Falcons on Tuesday. Head coach Arthur Smith said on Monday that any quarterback they brought in this week wouldn't negate them from looking at quarterbacks next week when teams cut their rosters from 80 players to 53.

Rosen's stay in Atlanta could be a short one, but he's talented enough to have once been the No. 10 overall pick just a little over three years ago.

The Falcons finish their preseason against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. It remains to be seen if Rosen will see any action. The Falcons are off today, leaving just four days before Sunday's game with the Browns.

Rosen will get a chance with Atlanta. It just may be a short one.