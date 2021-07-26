Kanye West has New Home - Kanye South?

According to a report from TMZ, Kanye West is living temporarily in a giant new place where he can host lots of friends.

Last week Kanye West held a listening party for his soon to be released "Donda" album for fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, but it looks like there's a new tenant.

According to a report from TMZ, he's living in the stadium until his album is released.

Roughly 40,000 fans attended the event last Thursday, and West isn't leaving.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Mr. West will miss his weekend performance at Rolling Loud in Miami because he has literally moved into Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to the report, West has a personal chef and studio space in the building while the finishing touches are applied to his album that's due to be released Friday, August 6th.

The Falcons have an open practice at Mercedes-Benz on Saturday August 7th, but even if West hasn't moved out of the stadium, that doesn't appear to be a problem. There's plenty of room.



West was apparently spotted at Atlanta United's most recent home game in full performance wear.

The Falcons chipped in last Thursday to help promote West's listen party and new album with a picture of West in a custom Falcons jersey.

The Falcons begin training camp this week. There are five practices open for fans at Flowery Branch before the event at the Stadium next week.

Fans are being asked to register for free access via TicketMaster.

With the pop culture influence that Kanye West has, it may only take a week for Mercedes-Benz Stadium to pick up a new nickname: Kanye South