Kirk Cousins on Injury Recovery, OTAs with Atlanta Falcons a 'Huge Win'
The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a lucrative-free agent contract knowing he was coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. They placed their face in Cousins and his recovery to the tune of a 4-year, $180-million deal with $100-million guaranteed.
Their faith in Cousins's recovery appears to have been well placed. Cousins is considerably farther ahead on his recovery timeline than even he expected.
"What's been the most positive part for me is getting the reps," said Cousins after practice on Monday. "When I first did it, and I was in Minnesota the second half of last season, and the conversation was 'what will OTAs look like?'
"The answer I got back was: 'we won't put you in the practice reps, it's just not worth it. If it's a walk-through maybe, but if it's practice reps, you don't need to be in there.'"
Had Cousins stayed in Minnesota, the practice reps wouldn't have been as vital being a veteran in the same system. However, getting on the field with a new team, new coach, and new teammates could help the Falcons get off to a fast start.
"And so I was planning on basically getting my first practice rep late July," Cousins continued. "I feel like I've gotten every rep there was to get in these OTAs. And I think that's been a huge win in building that continuity that we talked about."
Building continuity with his new teammates including a fully-healthy Kyle Pitts and a pair of top-10 draft picks in Drake London and Bijan Robinson is a huge win. Come September it will be time to translate these offseason wins into real W's in the standings.