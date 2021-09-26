Koo Knew: Falcons Avoid 0-3 Start With Thriller

Two winless teams meet in New York. Something - and somebody - had to give.

One drought ended. One felt like it might just be beginning.

And then two familiar Atlanta Falcons heroes - Matt Ryan and Younghoe Koo - happened.

Koo made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta the 17-14 victory.

For some time, it looked like the Giants might be the story. Saquon Barkley scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter in Sunday's NFL Week 3 Falcons' visit to New York. It marked the potential superstar running back's first touchdown in 637 days.

It also marked a Giants lead that this Falcons offense seemed - for a moment -incapable of overcoming.

In the end, though, Atlanta's win was highlighted by a first-half TD toss by QB Ryan (to Olamide Zaccheaus), lifting him to 350 scoring passes for his career - elite company there. And it was highlighted by a Grady Jarrett-led defensive effort that included an early-game sack and a goal-line stand.

And then another Ryan TD (to Lee Smith). And the clutch action late, including some involvement from rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, to keep the Falcons from starting out at 0-3 to begin the coach Arthur Smith era.

Both of these franchise have felt some recent-year pain; the Giants, like the Falcons, have sported losing records for three straight seasons. Barkley's ACL tear in Week 2 of the 2020 season created a dark cloud over that club then. Atlanta's 0-5 start did the same for the Falcons, costing then-coach Dan Quinn his job.

What is fixed in Atlanta?

The Giants didn't play especially inspired football, even as Eli Manning was the subject of a halftime retirement ceremony. But the Falcons can now lay claim to being inspired ... . and to on the way to ending a drought.

