Kyle Pitts Highlights, Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Huge expectations have been placed on Kyle Pitts’ shoulders. He became the highest drafted tight end in the history of the NFL when the Atlanta Falcons took him with the fourth overall pick in April’s draft.

Then the Falcons traded Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans which helped explain the move to take Pitts despite so many other holes on the team, specifically defense, placing even more focus on the rookie.

While Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage Jr. are being charged with carrying a considerable load with Jones departed, the spotlight is still on the man some draft pundits called the best tight end prospect they’d ever seen.

Pitts had 43 catches for 770 yards and a whopping 12 touchdowns in eight games with the Florida Gators in 2020.

The spotlight has been squarely shined on Pitts.

At 6’6 and 245 pounds, 4.4 speed in the forty, and the longest wingspan of any receiver or tight end in the past 20 years, Pitts has the tools handle the scrutiny.

At Falcons training camp, he hasn’t disappointed.

Pitts has been accepted well by the Falcons veterans, showing a humble side that doesn’t always exist among young players wish such hype.

His athleticism has been on display every day at camp. Yes he’s tall, long and fast, but he’s graceful. He glides on the field. He was described as a unicorn in the draft for having such a unique skill set, and he’s looked the part.

The Kyle Pitts hype train came out of the station quickly, and it hasn’t slowed down.