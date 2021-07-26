Kyle Pitts is Madden 22's Top Rookie

Kyle Pitts, the first round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons, was considered the best overall prospect in the NFL Draft. Madden 22 agrees.

It can seem at times that the subjective ranking by EASports for their Madden NFL video game franchise is debated with more passion than what actually happens on the field.

EASports works its way up to a big reveal of the ranking for Madden 22 which covers the 2021 season naturally, but culminates with the Super Bowl in 2022.

Part of that hype is generated by partners such as ESPN who released the top 10 rookies on a televised show on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, selected No. 4 in April's draft, tops the charts with an 81 OVR (overall) ranking out of a possible 99.

READ MORE: Kyle Pitts Wingspan is Longest in 20 Years

There was a lot of talk leading into the draft that the two best prospects regardless of position were Kyle Pitts and quarterback Trevor Lawrence who was selected No. 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Three quarterbacks were taken ahead of Pitts: Lawrence, Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, and Trey Lane by the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers paid a king's ransom to move up to No. 3 to select Lance. A trade that included three first round picks to the Miami Dolphins.

Here is a look at the top rated rookies in Madden 22

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons – 81 OVR

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars – 78 OVR

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins – 76 OVR

Pat Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos – 76 OVR

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets – 75 OVR

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals – 75 OVR

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles – 75 OVR

Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers – 74 OVR

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears – 74 OVR

Madden 22 will be released online and in stores on August 17th.

EASports had some fun with the rookies trying to guess their Madden 22 ratings.