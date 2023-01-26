Lamar Jackson to Falcons 'Just Feels Right', Says ESPN Analyst

Former unanimous MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson could find himself leaving the Baltimore Ravens and strutting new feathers with the Atlanta this offseason.

Will the Atlanta Falcons finally escape their quarterback troubles this offseason?

The Falcons struggled in their first year without Matt Ryan under center for the first time since 2008. While Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder filled the void, there is room for improvement. And many believe disgruntled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be the answer, including ESPN's Chris Canty.

"Something about it just feels right," ESPN said. "We can't discount how Lamar feels about how [Ravens GM] Eric DeCosta has handled this. Eric DeCosta negotiated like he [is] Nino Brown from "New Jack City," saying, "it's not personal; it's just business." But Lamar Jackson is clearly taking this personal if you look at it on his social media tweets."

This past offseason, Jackson reportedly turned down a contract extension from Baltimore that would've guaranteed him around $133 million with the potential to surpass $250 million during its duration.

For anyone skeptical regarding the value he provides a team, with Jackson at the helm of the Ravens' offense, the team averaged 25 points per game. That would've ranked eighth in the league if they sustained it for the entire season.

In the games without a fully healthy Jackson, the Ravens would average 13.1 points per game, an average which would've ranked dead last in the league if it were maintained for the season's totality.

Last offseason, the Falcons came up just shy of landing quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade from the Houston Texans amid concerns about his off-field activities. This could foreshadow a potential run in the Jackson sweepstakes this offseason.

Should Atlanta acquire Jackson, he would look to improve an offense that ranked 31st in passing yards per game in 2022. Expect the Falcons to do anything possible this offseason to improve an offense that has invested top-10 picks in consecutive drafts on young receiving threats Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

