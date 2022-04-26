Did Atlanta Falcons Just Admit They're Drafting QB?

"We could come out of this draft,'' GM Terry Fontenot says, "with a quarterback."

They didn't say who.

They didn't say when.

But they said it.

The Atlanta Falcons GM didn't pledge that the addition would necessarily come with pick No. 8 in the first round of this week's NFL Draft. Nor did he pinpoint the organization's thoughts on Malik Willis vs. Kenny Pickett high, or Desmond Ridder vs. Sam Howell vs. Matt Corral later.

And it is worth nothing, as for the first time since 2008, Matt Ryan won’t be the quarterback of Atlanta Falcons, the Falcons aren't throwing away the idea of new addition Marcus Mariota being the No. 1 QB in 2022 and trying to lead Atlanta to contention.

But Atlanta is in the midst of change. Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason for a package of draft picks. And Fontenot did say that the club plans on adding to the QB room, and that very well could happen by using some of the draft capital acquired in the Ryan deal.

Atlanta has five picks in the top 82, so even though many scouts don't have premium first-round grades on some of these QBs, some could go high (supply and demand) and others could be available after the Falcons top selection, as they are slotted to pick No. 8 in the first round, followed by a pair of picks in the second and third rounds (Nos. 43, 58, 74 and 82).

The team was at one time hoping its big change would come in the form of Deshaun Watson. He opted to engineer a trade to Cleveland. So soon, it'll be the Falcons' job to engineer something else. And Fontenot suggests that is coming - this week.