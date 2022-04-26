Skip to main content

Did Atlanta Falcons Just Admit They're Drafting QB?

"We could come out of this draft,'' GM Terry Fontenot says, "with a quarterback."

They didn't say who.

They didn't say when.

But they said it.

"We could come out of this draft,'' GM Terry Fontenot said on Tuesday, "with a quarterback."

The Atlanta Falcons GM didn't pledge that the addition would necessarily come with pick No. 8 in the first round of this week's NFL Draft. Nor did he pinpoint the organization's thoughts on Malik Willis vs. Kenny Pickett high, or Desmond Ridder vs. Sam Howell vs. Matt Corral later.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kayvon
Play

'Parachute Pick': How Kayvon Thibodeaux Falls To Falcons

With the No. 8 pick, the Falcons will have a good chance to get who they want. But how will the teams ahead of them change things?

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
londonwilson.jfif
Play

Garrett Wilson vs. Drake London: Who Should Falcons Draft?

According to Sports Illustrated, the Atlanta Falcons will consider taking wide receiver Drake London with their top overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Coty Davis4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_7398661
Play

Troy Polamalu's Nephew Drawing Draft Interest From Falcons?

Isaiah Pola-Mao has made a name for himself on the gridiron, which has captured the draft interest of the Atlanta Falcons.

By Coty Davis6 hours ago
6 hours ago
malik pickett
pickett corral strong
Terry Fontenot Arthur Smith Graphics

And it is worth nothing, as for the first time since 2008, Matt Ryan won’t be the quarterback of Atlanta Falcons, the Falcons aren't throwing away the idea of new addition Marcus Mariota being the No. 1 QB in 2022 and trying to lead Atlanta to contention.

But Atlanta is in the midst of change. Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason for a package of draft picks. And Fontenot did say that the club plans on adding to the QB room, and that very well could happen by using some of the draft capital acquired in the Ryan deal.

Atlanta has five picks in the top 82, so even though many scouts don't have premium first-round grades on some of these QBs, some could go high (supply and demand) and others could be available after the Falcons top selection, as they are slotted to pick No. 8 in the first round, followed by a pair of picks in the second and third rounds (Nos. 43, 58, 74 and 82).

The team was at one time hoping its big change would come in the form of Deshaun Watson. He opted to engineer a trade to Cleveland. So soon, it'll be the Falcons' job to engineer something else. And Fontenot suggests that is coming - this week.

kayvon
News

'Parachute Pick': How Kayvon Thibodeaux Falls To Falcons

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
londonwilson.jfif
News

Garrett Wilson vs. Drake London: Who Should Falcons Draft?

By Coty Davis4 hours ago
USATSI_7398661
News

Troy Polamalu's Nephew Drawing Draft Interest From Falcons?

By Coty Davis6 hours ago
garrett-wilson-ohio-state
News

Top WR Prospect Garrett Wilson 'Not Good' in Interview; Still in Play for Falcons at No. 8?

By Daniel Flick and Coty Davis8 hours ago
TakkMcKinley
News

Atlanta Falcons 2017 Rookies Remind Fans How Important Draft Class Can Be

By Daniel Flick9 hours ago
Black 2
News

Falcons Showing Strong Interest In 'Cordarrelle Patterson Clone' Raheem Blackshear

By Coty DavisApr 25, 2022
USATSI_17818940_168388359_lowres
News

Patrick Mahomes Shares Advice To NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Erik Ezukanma: Falcons Prospect?

By Bri AmaranthusApr 25, 2022
Matt+Corral
News

Should Falcons Trade Back Into First Round For QB Matt Corral?

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel FlickApr 25, 2022