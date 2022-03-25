QB Malik Willis: ‘You’ll Love Him!’ Says Sam Ponder of Falcons Draft Target
His Pro Day impressed the NFL.
And what Liberty quarterback Malik Willis did in a media session impressed as well, leaving ESPN’s Sam Ponder to offer some high praise for the talented young QB.
“After spending the last two days with and around Malik, I know one thing for sure …” Ponder tweeted. “His NFL teammates/fans will absolutely LOVE him.”
Ponder knows her way around this territory; in addition to being good at her job, she's married to Christian Ponder, the former NFL QB.
And in a video posted to a Liberty Flames fan account, Ponder explained why Willis threw as often as he did at the Pro Bowl.
The reason? He wanted his teammates to get some shine.
Willis mobility is well-known. He showed off a big arm in the workout, too.
The Liberty standout is currently lined up to last to the back of Round 1, going to the Steelers at No. 20 in Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft. But ... no disrespect to Kiper ...
We're skeptical about the notion that he lasts that long.
The Houston Texans at No. 3? The Atlanta Falcons at No. 8? The Washington Commanders at No. 11?
Willis and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett are the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, in the eyes of many scouts. That can change, of course. But Mailk Willis seems very much on the rise here, not only in the eyes of the NFL scouts, but also in the eyes of people like Ponder who are getting to know him.