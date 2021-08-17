Falcons Camp: Promising Defender Out for Dolphins Game

After a strong start against the Titans, this promising defensive lineman will miss Saturday's game against Miami.

Second-year defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was one of the bright spots in the Atlanta Falcons' 23-3 NFL preseason loss to the Titans on Friday night.

He will miss the game this weekend against the Miami Dolphins with what is being described as a minor injury.

Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters after Tuesday's indoor practice, "There’s nothing long-term with Marlon. We’re trying to be smart. We’re being proactive. (But) I don’t anticipate him going down to Miami."

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn, Davidson struggled as a rookie and admitted he enjoyed the lifestyle of a rookie in Atlanta a little too much.

Davidson finished a disappointing rookie season with just eight tackles in eight games.

Davidson is listed on the Falcons depth chart behind Grady Jarrett. His 6-3 and 300-pound frame - which he moves with good quickness - is a good fit for a defensive end in coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 defensive scheme.

Davidson could push Tyeler Davison and Jonathan Bullard for playing time next to Jarrett. Bullard had two tackles and a sack against Tennessee.

Davidson got pressure on Titans quarterback Logan Woodside on the Titans' first offensive series to help force a punt. He finished with three tackles and a quarterback hit in his brief appearance on Friday.

Davidson played four years at Auburn, playing in 50 games. He had 14.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in his college career.

