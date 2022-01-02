Matt Ryan clearly frustrated that reversed a touchdown and set the Falcons back 15 yards.

The Atlanta Falcons were beaten by the Buffalo Bills 29-15 on Sunday. The loss dropped the Falcons to 7-9 and eliminated them from playoff contention.

Falcons quarterback thought he had cut the Bills lead to 29-22 when he dove head first into the end zone, but the officials ruled him down at the one and flagged him for taunting.

The Falcons weren't likely to win the game, but it left a bad taste in the mouth of Falcons fans - and their QB. The rule was designed to protect quarterbacks running in the open field, but to rule a quarterback down who is diving for the end zone was not the intent of the rule.

Ryan clearly disagreed with the call and the subsequent taunting penalty. Instead of 29-22 with six minutes left, it was still 29-15 and now 3rd and goal from the 16.

Two incompletions later, the game was essentially over.

Obviously, I didn't think I was down," said Ryan. "I wasn't trying to give myself up or anything like that. It's disappointing."

Ryan turned diplomatic even though he was clearly upset with the call that went against him.

"But the rules are the rules, and you have to play by them."

The taunting flag took him by surprise as well.

"Football is an emotional game. There's lots of things that are said out there," Ryan said with wry smile. "I'm disappointed in myself that the timing cost us (15 yards)."

"I didn't think it was anything that bad."

"Quite frankly, I didn't think it was a taunting. I've never been called for it before. I was surprised that it was called there."

"Those are tough calls for the officials too."

Not wanting to draw even more ire from the league, Ryan measured his words carefully after expressing his initial disappointment with the officials.

"I probably shouldn't go into it," said Ryan. "It's just disappointing to me. Whether I agree with either of the calls doesn't make a difference."

"Those are the rules."

The Falcons close their season at home against the New Orleans Saints next week. The Falcons look to sweep the Saints after winning in New Orleans 27-25 on November 7th.