Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    Matt Ryan on Controversial Play in Falcons' Loss at Bills: 'I Didn't Think I Was Down'

    Matt Ryan clearly frustrated that reversed a touchdown and set the Falcons back 15 yards.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons were beaten by the Buffalo Bills 29-15 on Sunday. The loss dropped the Falcons to 7-9 and eliminated them from playoff contention.

    Falcons quarterback thought he had cut the Bills lead to 29-22 when he dove head first into the end zone, but the officials ruled him down at the one and flagged him for taunting.

    The Falcons weren't likely to win the game, but it left a bad taste in the mouth of Falcons fans - and their QB. The rule was designed to protect quarterbacks running in the open field, but to rule a quarterback down who is diving for the end zone was not the intent of the rule.

    Ryan clearly disagreed with the call and the subsequent taunting penalty. Instead of 29-22 with six minutes left, it was still 29-15 and now 3rd and goal from the 16.

    Two incompletions later, the game was essentially over.

    Obviously, I didn't think I was down," said Ryan. "I wasn't trying to give myself up or anything like that. It's disappointing."

    Ryan turned diplomatic even though he was clearly upset with the call that went against him.

    "But the rules are the rules, and you have to play by them."

    The taunting flag took him by surprise as well.

    "Football is an emotional game. There's lots of things that are said out there," Ryan said with wry smile. "I'm disappointed in myself that the timing cost us (15 yards)."

    "I didn't think it was anything that bad."

    "Quite frankly, I didn't think it was a taunting. I've never been called for it before. I was surprised that it was called there."

    "Those are tough calls for the officials too."

    Not wanting to draw even more ire from the league, Ryan measured his words carefully after expressing his initial disappointment with the officials.

    "I probably shouldn't go into it," said Ryan. "It's just disappointing to me. Whether I agree with either of the calls doesn't make a difference."

    "Those are the rules."

    Recommended Articles

    Matt Ryan Buffalo
    Play

    Matt Ryan on Key Play in Falcons' Loss at Bills: 'I Didn't Think I Was Down'

    Matt Ryan clearly frustrated that reversed a touchdown and set the Falcons back 15 yards.

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17443958
    Play

    Buffalo Stampede Exposes Falcons' Future Needs

    Atlanta allowed its 11th 100-plus rushing yard game against Bills

    1 hour ago
    ryan bb sack
    Play

    Falcons Lose at Bills, Eliminated From Playoff Hunt

    Atlanta Falcons can't hold on to early lead and clinch losing record

    2 hours ago

    The Falcons close their season at home against the New Orleans Saints next week. The Falcons look to sweep the Saints after winning in New Orleans 27-25 on November 7th. 

    Matt Ryan Buffalo
    News

    Matt Ryan on Key Play in Falcons' Loss at Bills: 'I Didn't Think I Was Down'

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17443958
    News

    Buffalo Stampede Exposes Falcons' Future Needs

    1 hour ago
    ryan bb sack
    News

    Falcons Lose at Bills, Eliminated From Playoff Hunt

    2 hours ago
    ab jersey
    News

    Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Cut After Taking Off Shirt, Exiting Game vs. Jets

    3 hours ago
    Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
    News

    WATCH: Foye Oluokun Makes Another Interception for Falcons

    4 hours ago
    A.J. Terrell
    Game Day

    Halftime Report: Defense Steps Up to Give Falcons 15-14 Lead Over Bills

    4 hours ago
    Kyle Pitts
    News

    Falcons Rookie TE Kyle Pitts Makes History at Bills - But is He Hurt?

    4 hours ago
    Duron Harmon
    News

    TWIN PICKS! Could Interceptions by Duron Harmon & A.J. Terrell at Bills Save Falcons' Season?

    4 hours ago