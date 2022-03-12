Going Shopping? Matt Ryan Restructure Gives Atlanta Falcons Cap Room

The Friday restructure of Ryan’s contract creates $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Matt Ryan’s on-field ability remains a positive. His cap number, however, is burdensome.

The Atlanta Falcons have therefore made a change.

The Friday restructure of Ryan’s contract creates $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Going shopping, Falcons?

Ryan, the one-time NFL MVP quarterback, entered this process having two years remaining on his contract, and was scheduled to have the highest cap hit in NFL history at $48.662 million.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The restructure means room this year - but the piper will still be paid … and so will the QB. He is not suddenly going to be paid less; there is no “sacrifice” made here.

It’s a bookkeeping trick, a conversion of how his income is reflected via the salary cap.

The Falcons moved his money in a way that subtracts a cap “payment” this year but still includes cap charges pushed into the future.

Ryan, who turns 37 in May, hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2016. But the Falcons - before the front office takeover of general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith - made their financial bed with him long ago. And now they are dealing with that - while also trying to develop into a contender.

The $12 million in cap room, along with the $11 million freed up by the NFL suspension of receiver Calvin Ridley, figures to mean Atlanta now has $16 million of room, which helps allow the Falcons to enter some of the bidding this week.