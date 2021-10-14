Matt Ryan: The High Riser

After three consecutive standout performances, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is getting some recognition in the NFL.com QB Index

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-1 in their last three games, and quarterback Matt Ryan has been playing at a high level.

Ryan is 85 of 123 passing for 868 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last three games, good for a 110.8 rating in that span.

For his good work, Ryan is finally being recognized in NFL.com's QB Ranking and Index compiled by Gregg Rosenthal.

We say finally, because after the first of those three performances, a win against the New York Giants in which Ryan threw for 243 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, he actually fell a spot after Week 3.

Ryan isn't exactly getting a nosebleed from moving too high on the list, but he is up to a 16 from 19, tied for the highest rise of the week with Josh Allen (Bills), Teddy Bridgewater (Broncos), and Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers).

NFL.com QB Index

Rosenthal writes of Ryan:

It was such a treat to watch Ryan at his best live in London. He saw blitzes before they came, beat pressure with darts and remained incredibly calm finding space in the pocket when his linemen lost. That was an example of grown-man quarterbacking for a second straight week, the sign of a veteran beginning to understand what his new offensive system has to offer. - Gregg Rosenthal

Ryan's 110.76 rating for the last three weeks would be good for fifth in the NFL behind Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Matthew Stafford (Rams), and Kyler Murray (Cardinals). Those quarterbacks' teams have a combined record of 15-5.

Matt Ryan's season rating of 97.1 puts him at 16th, in line with Rosenthal's ranking.

The Falcons are off this week after their return from London and a win against the New York Jets. Ryan and the Falcons will get a chance to put up good numbers again next week against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins travel to London this week, and then must turn around and host Atlanta who had a week off to prepare for the game. The Dolphins are 1-4 and should get quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from injury, but their pass defense ranks 26th in the NFL after five weeks.

First-round pick Kyle Pitts had a breakout game against the Jets, and Ryan should get back two primary weapons that were missing in London, receivers Calvin Ridley (personal) and Russell Gage (ankle).

Ryan has been playing at a high level the last three weeks, and he has a chance to continue putting up good numbers next Sunday vs. the Dolphins.

How high can he climb in the NFL.com Rankings and Index?