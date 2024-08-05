Key to Maximizing Atlanta Falcons' Rushing Attack - Balance
In 2023, the Atlanta Falcons were third in the NFL with 522 rushing attempts. With an outstanding offensive line and a two-headed monster at the running back position between star rookie Bijan Robinson and second-year back Tyler Allgeier, the team was poised to have one of the most explosive rushing attacks in the league.
However, the offense was sometimes bogged down under former head coach Arthur Smith.
Why, you may ask? Consistency. Not in a good way, either.
According to FTN Data, last year’s Falcons ran outside zone on 49 percent of their run plays. Insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results, right? The results were not per se terrible, but last season's rush offense was too predictable. In 2024, that must change, and as of now, things are off to a promising start in the ‘install’ process of training camp and preseason this Friday.
The new regime is a firm believer in a variety of rush concepts.
New head coach Raheem Morris and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson come from different backgrounds, and they have witnessed multiple types of rushing concepts. Robinson comes from an LA Rams team that ran multiple concepts and saw success with young back Kyren Williams, who made the Pro Bowl last year in his second NFL season. He averaged five-yards per attempt and amassed 12 touchdowns on the year in just 11 games started.
As you can see above, Williams scored on a ‘duo’ run concept, which gets offensive linemen working on combo blocks at the point of attack. In recent seasons, Rams head coach Sean McVay has succeeded with both the ‘duo’ and ‘man’ blocking concepts. The key to a great rushing attack is balance, and according to their new head coach, the Falcons will receive more variety in 2024.
“If you can do a lot of things really, really well, then the sky is the limit,” he said. “You can do one thing really well, but if they scheme up what you’re doing. … If we can do other things really, really well, they don’t really know what to expect. That’s how I think the run game will get to where we want it, and be No. 1 in rushing.” Raheem Morris said.
Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford has been with the Falcons since the 2021 season, and he believes the new staff will help Atlanta fine tune and add layers to what the offensive line has done since his arrival.
“It’s a process,” Ledford said. “It takes some days and weeks to hammer things out of how you want things to look and knowing what’s best for the players on the roster. It’s where a lot of good conversations come up, and once you get done with it, you look back on it and think there are some really good things that come out of it.”
In addition to Ledford, two-time second-team All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom believes that the staff is on the right track to implementing a successful rushing attack with Robinson and Allgeier leading the way.
“The way that it’s taught to us, it’s so easy to pick up on. I don’t think we’ve taken a step back on the mental side. There’s always differences and nuance differences, but the identity aspect hasn’t changed. Speed off the ball, toughness, finish. That’s never going to change.” Lindstrom said.
Above all, with a rebuilt WR room and a savvy veteran quarterback under center, the offense should be more balanced and efficient overall. Combining a potentially-prolific air attack with a run game that keeps opponents guessing what is being run is a recipe for the Falcons to have one of the more potent rushing attacks with two more than-capable backs.
When defenders must think (more than usual) about what concept is being presented to them, it, in turn, makes them slower to react. Ultimately, that split second of hesitation could be the window of opportunity for the offense to break off a long run.
For Atlanta, a split second is all Bijan Robinson needs to make a defense pay; the more often that happens - the better the chances of winning.