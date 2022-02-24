McShay Mock: Even with Calvin Ridley Trade, Why Should Falcons Draft WR at No. 8?

McShay's consistency on the receiver connection is worth noting; maybe he knows something about the way the Falcons are leaning.

ESPN's Todd McShay surely knows what he's doing as he continues to mock receivers to the Atlanta Falcons. McShay released the second version of his mock draft on Wednesday, and for the second time, he has the Falcons drafting a wide receiver at No. 8.

McShay knows what he's doing.

It's just that we don't know what McShay's doing.

In his first mock draft, McShay had the Falcons selecting Alabama receiver Jameson Williams. What's the problem there? Williams sustained a season-ending knee injury late in the year - and in part due to that, NFL scouts we've talked to tell us they think of him as a late-first-rounder and maybe just the fourth-best receiver in the class.

Maybe that changes once we get to the Senior Bowl and get more clarity on his rehab. But right now? Atlanta cannot use the No. 8 overall pick on that player.

McShay is now doubling-down on the concept, this time with Atlanta taking USC’s Drake London. McShay's reasoning?

“The (Falcons) offense could lose five of the eight players who had at least 70 receiving yards last season to free agency, and it’s possible the Falcons additionally look to trade Calvin Ridley. ... London, meanwhile, was on his way to a massive campaign for USC before breaking his right ankle in October. He’s a 6-foot-5 target who has the body control and contact balance to make plays over the middle, the speed to produce vertically and the instincts to create against different defensive looks.''

That all sounds great ... well, except for the "broken ankle'' part.

London was indeed putting together a huge year, averaging 11 catches and 135.5 yards per game before his injury. But even still, where do our scouting minds rank him?

Maybe as the No. 3 receiver in the draft, behind Garrett Wilson of Ohio State and Treylon Burks of Arkansas.

The Falcons need receiving help - no argument there. But there are more affordable ways to get that help than to reach for a player at No. 8 ... especially when the Falcons also need O-line help, pass-rush help, cornerback help and a future QB as well.

McShay's consistency on the receiver connection is worth noting; maybe he knows something about the way the Falcons are leaning. But if they end up over-drafting for a "position of need'' while also getting a player who isn't necessarily better than two other guys at the same spot?

Pending London becoming an NFL star, they'll get deservedly ripped.