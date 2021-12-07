Mike Davis is Falcons’ Man of the Year

Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Mike Davis is Falcons Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

    Mike Davis is the Atlanta Falcons’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

    Considered the NFL’s most prestigious individual honor, the award recognizes players who have exhibited excellence on the field while also leave a positive legacy in their communities.

    “It’s been a great feeling this whole time ever since the Falcons signed me, especially with the way the community embraced me and how much I’m able to give back to the community,” Davis said. “I just want to say thank you to everybody. I’m grateful and I can’t wait to do more.”

    Since signing with his hometown team this spring, and his “Foundation of Hope” have worked to support youth in the City of Atlanta.

    On the field, Davis has totaled

    535 yards from scrimmage (338 rushing, 197 receiving) and three touchdowns this season.

    As a nominee, Davis will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

    All 32 team winners will be recognized for their work during the weekend leading up to the Super Bowl, and the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors.

