Falcons pick Iowa DE in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The mock drafts keep piling in, and it’s only the beginning of February. Football must go on.

CBS Sports recently released another mock draft, and they have the Falcons picking Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa with the 16th pick

Here’s their reason why they think A.J Epenesa will be in Atlanta come draft night:

“Epenesa is a Dan Quinn special. Atlanta is in need of pass rush help and there are not many better than the Iowa product.”

In his first year as a full-time starter at Iowa, Epenesa totaled 11.5 sacks, with 14.5 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles.He was tied for third in the Big Ten in sacks and T-11th in all of Division 1.

His doesn’t have the speed like many coming off the edge, but his power and size allows him to wreak havoc on the line, and has long arms to wreak havoc in the passing lanes. Sounds like something Dan Quinn would like.

If it’s one area the Falcons desperately need help in, it’s getting to the quarterback. They only recorded 28 during the season, with 7 only coming in the first half of the season. Also with the news that Vic Beasley won’t be returning next season, there’s a major hole that needs to be filled to take his spot.

The Falcons took offensive linemen with their first two picks last year, it won’t be a surprise if they do the same with defensive linemen this time around given their struggles with consistency in regards to getting to the quarterba

