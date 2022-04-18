NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Land 'Tough, Dynamic' Pass Rusher

The Falcons will look to address its pass rush in next week's draft.

When the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock at No. 8 in the 2022 NFL Draft, they likely won't have the choice of every pass rusher on the board.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia's Travon Walker are likely going to be off the board when the Falcons choose, but could they make it four pass rushers in the first eight picks?

In a mock draft crafted up by AtlantaFalcons.com's Scott Bair and Kris Rihm, he has the Falcons taking Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II.

"Tough. Dynamic. Scheme fit," Bair writes. "It's a logical pick that fills and need and provides great value. Johnson plays the run well. He's strong at the point of attack and is a regular in the backfield. The Falcons defense adds a key player in its reconstruction effort."

While it may seem like a reach given the draft class depth at the position, Johnson is going to make some team really happy. He has the potential to change the perception of how to prepare for a defense, which Atlanta needs possibly more than anything.

The "Last Chance U'' star-turned-Seminole may have had the best Senior Bowl week of all the participants on the defensive side of the ball. Before transferring to Florida State, Johnson played for the Georgia Bulldogs after leaving Independence Community College in Kansas, where he registered 58 tackles and eight sacks.

During his time in the SEC, he flashed as a rotational player for the talented Bulldogs defensive front and registered 7.5 sacks in two seasons. His final collegiate year is where he pops off the screen. In 2021, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Johnson accounted for 12 sacks, 70 total tackles, and two forced fumbles.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees could use the high motor, savvy pass rusher on his front four. Johnson is immensely good with his hands, and already has an arsenal of moves that helps him get to the quarterback, while still being a part of stopping the run.

If selected at No. 8, he could be one of the most underrated selections in the draft.