Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Land 'Tough, Dynamic' Pass Rusher

The Falcons will look to address its pass rush in next week's draft.

When the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock at No. 8 in the 2022 NFL Draft, they likely won't have the choice of every pass rusher on the board.

kayvon

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Aidan Hutchinson Atlanta Falcons Draft Prospect

Aidan Hutchinson

travon walker point

Travon Walker

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia's Travon Walker are likely going to be off the board when the Falcons choose, but could they make it four pass rushers in the first eight picks?

In a mock draft crafted up by AtlantaFalcons.com's Scott Bair and Kris Rihm, he has the Falcons taking Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II.

"Tough. Dynamic. Scheme fit," Bair writes. "It's a logical pick that fills and need and provides great value. Johnson plays the run well. He's strong at the point of attack and is a regular in the backfield. The Falcons defense adds a key player in its reconstruction effort."

While it may seem like a reach given the draft class depth at the position, Johnson is going to make some team really happy. He has the potential to change the perception of how to prepare for a defense, which Atlanta needs possibly more than anything.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kyler atl
Play

Kyler Murray Trade Rumors: Falcons The Favorite?

Kyler Murray could be on the move, and the Falcons could be the favorite to land him.

By Mike Fisher34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
USATSI_9646487
Play

Ed Jasper, Former Falcons DT, Dead at 49

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
v taylor
Play

Falcons Sign DT Vincent Taylor; Does Draft Strategy Change?

By adding a defensive tackle in free agency, does this force the team to look elsewhere in the draft?

By Jeremy BrenerApr 17, 2022
Apr 17, 2022

The "Last Chance U'' star-turned-Seminole may have had the best Senior Bowl week of all the participants on the defensive side of the ball. Before transferring to Florida State, Johnson played for the Georgia Bulldogs after leaving Independence Community College in Kansas, where he registered 58 tackles and eight sacks.

jermaine j

Jermaine Johnson II

Jermaine Johnson Senior Bowl Star Atlanta Falcons Draft Prospect

Jermaine Johnson II

Jermaine Johnson

Jermaine Johnson II

During his time in the SEC, he flashed as a rotational player for the talented Bulldogs defensive front and registered 7.5 sacks in two seasons. His final collegiate year is where he pops off the screen. In 2021, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Johnson accounted for 12 sacks, 70 total tackles, and two forced fumbles.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees could use the high motor, savvy pass rusher on his front four. Johnson is immensely good with his hands, and already has an arsenal of moves that helps him get to the quarterback, while still being a part of stopping the run. 

If selected at No. 8, he could be one of the most underrated selections in the draft.

kyler atl
News

Kyler Murray Trade Rumors: Falcons The Favorite?

By Mike Fisher34 minutes ago
USATSI_9646487
News

Ed Jasper, Former Falcons DT, Dead at 49

By Falcon Report Staff3 hours ago
v taylor
News

Falcons Sign DT Vincent Taylor; Does Draft Strategy Change?

By Jeremy BrenerApr 17, 2022
USATSI_17484851
News

Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: Pass-Rusher Or Pass-Catcher At No. 8?

By Cole ThompsonApr 17, 2022
MattCorral
Draft

NFL Draft: Falcons 'Connected' to Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

By Daniel FlickApr 16, 2022
USATSI_16879754
News

Can Drake London, Kyle Pitts Coexist in Falcons Offense?

By Daniel FlickApr 16, 2022
usatsi_17818332_168388359_lowres
News

Late-Round NFL Draft Gem? Tight End Prospect Craves Special Teams 'Dirty Work'

By Bri AmaranthusApr 16, 2022
DrakeLondon
News

Falcons NFL Draft: Does USC's Drake London Fill Calvin Ridley WR Hole?

By Cole ThompsonApr 15, 2022