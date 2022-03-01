Skip to main content

'Model Citizen': How Many 'Cordarrelle Patterson Types' Can Falcons Sign?

It's clear the Falcons have a plan, albeit one that comes under the heading of "Easier Said Than Done'': Sign Cordarrelle. And then sign a few more like him.

The Atlanta Falcons in 2021 did at least one thing very, very right: They found themselves a gold mine, without having to spend gold prices, in Cordarrelle Patterson.

Simply free-agency formula for the 2022 offseason? Do it again. Two or three or four times.

"I spoke to someone who said they want him to be the model where a lot of guys come in one-year deals to resurrect their career, to try to get the bag the year after that,'' said NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

It that a sound long-range plan? No, because "getting the bag'' means the player rejuvenates his career during his cheap single season with the Falcons before moving on. But given that the Falcons are currently over the cap by about $7 million and have the bloated $48 million Matt Ryan cap hit to deal with?

It's a way to be competitive in 2022 without getting more bloated.

Said Wyche, looking forward to free agency coming up on March 16. "They’re going to create enough cap space in a lot of different ways to basically be mid-market shoppers and hopefully bring back someone like a Patterson.''

There is, as keen-eyed Falcons fans will note, a difference between "bringing back someone like a Patterson'' and "bringing back the actual Patterson.''

The franchise hit the jackpot on him, as after signing him to just a one-year $3 million. Patterson went on to lead the Falcons as a runner and recorded a career-high of 607 rushing yards, 547 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while also playing his customary position of wide receiver. 

The good news on Patterson is that he strongly prefers to stay with the Falcons.

“I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here?” Patterson said recently. “Why not finish my career here?''

Why not, indeed? Well, finances would be the "why not.'' But it's clear the Falcons have a plan, albeit one that comes under the heading of "Easier Said Than Done'': Sign Cordarrelle. And then sign a few more like him.

