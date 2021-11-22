‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’ Asks Falcons LB

It's been a frustrating season for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker, and now someone has stolen his car.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker has had a tough second-season in the NFL, and now it's gotten personal.

Walker posted on his Instagram account on Sunday that his Dodge Challenger had been stolen from the Atlanta Airport.

"Probably long gone but if you see my car please let me know." wrote Walker on Instagram.

Walker's Challenger appears to be the SRT Superstock which has an MSRP of roughly $84,000.

The 800+ horsepower variant of Dodge's common Challenger was a limited edition in 2020 and would increase in value vs. the 2021 model. No word on which Challenger Walker hard, but it's not a common car.

Walker is coming off of a PFF All-Rookie Team selection in 2020. He was lauded for his coverage skills in the 4-3 system Atlanta employed last year, but he has found his opportunities limited in new defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 scheme.

Walker had 45 tackles a rookie last year, but has just 11 tackles this season for the Falcons. His limited production is connected to his limited playing time. He has more than five defensive snaps just three times this season and more than 10 one time: against the Dallas Cowboy in Week 10.

Walker is not the only Falcons player to have run into car-theft problems this year. Kicker Younghoe Koo had his car stolen with his cleats in them over the summer as well.

Koo got a new set of cleats, and with the relatively unique nature of Walker's car, there's a better than usual chance of its recovery (“usual chance” being zero).

The Falcons will be looking to recover from two blowout losses when they play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. They're just one-point favorites against the 2-8 Jaguars, which speaks volumes about Atlanta's recent showings.