Atlanta Falcons Release Hype Video to Start Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons training camp opens today, and the Falcons have released a new hype video to get everyone ready.

The Atlanta Falcons call it a new chapter. Gone are the catch phrases like Rise Up or In Brotherhood; the Atlanta Falcons official Twitter page simply references the Dirty Birds.

With a new head coach and a new general manager, it's definitely a new chapter for the Atlanta Falcons. But a lot of the key faces on the field will be the same. The Falcons were strapped for salary cap space and were unable to be players in the free agency market.

The most notable move the Falcons made in the offseason will be who isn't there. Julio Jones requested a trade and got one to the Tennessee Titans after April's NFL Draft.

The draft did bring one of the most exciting prospects the Falcons have selected in some time.

Kyle Pitts became the highest drafted tight end ever when the Falcons took him fourth overall in April. At 6'6 and 245 pounds, 4.4 forty speed, and the longest wingspan of any receiver in 20 years, the hype and expectations are real for Pitts.

One of the questions going into the season was who would be the face of the franchise with Jones gone. Matt Ryan would seem to be a logical choice. The 36 year old quarterback owns every meaningful passing record for the Falcons, but support for him as waned while Atlanta has endured three consecutive losing seasons.

It's interesting that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the first player featured on the hype video. The face of the franchise? Maybe.