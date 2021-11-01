Falcons Next Opponent: Saints Lose Jameis

The Atlanta Falcons take on New Orleans on Sunday, and the Saints will be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Atlanta Falcons are in action next when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints. The Saints will be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who was likely lost for the season on Sunday with a severe knee injury.

Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning NFL on the NFL Network that Winston is believed to have a torn ACL and MCL damage in his left knee after an illegal tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Winston had been playing well this season in leading the Saints to a 4-2 record before their 36-27 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

He was 95 of 161 passing (59.0%) for 1170 yards with 14 touchdowns against only three interceptions on the year. His touchdown percentage and interception rate were the highest of his career, and his 102.8 quarterback rating was also a career high.

Trevor Siemian relieved Winston after his injury and played well enough. He was safe with his reads, completing 16 of 29 passes for just 159 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, he didn't turn the ball over as he led the Saints to a home win over the NFC South division-leading Buccaneers.

Siemian was originally a seventh-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started 24 games for the Broncos in the 2016 and 2017 seasons before 2019 with the New York Jets.

He has a career quarterback rating of 79.7 on 514 of 870 passing for 5,848 yards with 31 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Winston had made a career out of carving up the Atlanta Falcons. In nine games against Atlanta, Winton had a career quarterback rating of 109.1. That was better than the career quarterback rating of Patrick Mahomes (108.7), Aaron Rodgers (103.9), and Tom Brady (97.3) heading into the 2021 season.

The Falcons are coming off a poor showing against the Carolina Panthers. They were missing number one wide receiver Calvin Ridley who stepped away from the Falcons Sunday morning for personal reasons.

Atlanta mustered just 131 yards passing against the Panthers second ranked pass defense.

It's unclear if or when Ridley will return, but it's more clear with Winston. He will likely be out until 2022.