Saints at Falcons Injury Update: Good News on Kyle Pitts

The Falcons get good news on Kyle Pitts, but another starter was a surprise addition to the Injury report.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was limited at practice on Thursday according to the official injury report released by the Falcons.

That's an upgrade in status from not participating the previous two days at practice and a sign he could be available against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Pitts currently had 1,018 receiving yards, the second most by a rookie tight end in NFL History. He needs just 59 yards in the season finale against New Orleans to break Mike Ditka's 60-year old tight end receiving record. Ditka had 1,076 yards for the Chicago Bears in a 14-game 1961 season.

Pitts told reporters after practice that he felt like he'd be ready on Sunday.

Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau has been a full participant this week as well. Moreau missed last week's game against the Buffalo Bills with a rib injury, but he had started the previous 15 games.

In a new development, starting left guard Jalen Mayfield was held out of practice with a back injury. He wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he did miss a series against the Bills. Backup lineman Colby Gossett stepped in for him for three snaps before he returned.

The Falcons enter Sunday's game as 4.5-point underdogs to the Saints. They have a chance to sweep New Orleans having won their first game in November 27-25.

The Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Bills but would love nothing more than to end the Saints' season and send them back to New Orleans with a loss.

The game has massive impact on the Falcons' draft position. Atlanta could draft anywhere from No. 7 to No. 14 depending on the outcome of their game and other games around the NFL.

