New York Giants cut TE Kelvin Benjamin for Strangest Reason

Former first round pick of the Carolina Panthers Kelvin Benjamin was cut by the New York Giants for the strangest reason.

Tight end Kelvin Benjamin was cut from the New York Giants today reportedly for stealing food from the practice facility.

Wesley Steinberg reported the news on Twitter.

"Video surveillance footage showed Benjamin had been stealing food from the facility to take home. Benjamin was told by Gettleman and Judge before storming off and leaving camp," wrote Steinberg.

Benjamin had signed a $990,000 one year deal with the Giants in May. Benjamin had been out of the league since 2018. There was signing bonus, and there was no guarantee he'd make the team.

NFL Football players typically don't go hungry. That Benjamin felt the need to sneak food home is beyond bizarre. A little communication could have gone a long way for the former first round pick.

Benjamin was a first round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2014. He played his college football at Florida State. He caught the game winning pass from Jamies Winston to win the Seminoles the 2013 National Championship over Auburn.

His career earnings according to Spotrac was $11.5 million.

Benjamin had a terrific rookie season with the Panthers posting 73 catches for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns in 2014.

He missed his entire second year with a knee injury. The Buffalo Bills sent a third round pick to the Panthers midway through the 2017 season, but cut him before the end of the 2018 season.

Benjamin played two games with the Chiefs to finish 2018, but that was the last time he played in the NFL.

The Falcons placed newly acquired tight end Lee Smith on the Injury/COVID-19 list yesterday. Like Benjamin, Smith also played with the Bills.