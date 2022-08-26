Jets WR Denzel Mims Requests Trade; Falcons Interested?

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is entering his third NFL season, but he might be looking for a new home.

Mims' agent released a statement confirming that Mims is requesting to find a new home.

"It's just time," Mims' agent Ron Slavin said. "Denzel [Mims] tried in good faith but it's clear he does not have a future with the Jets... [Jets GM] Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor."

A former second-round pick in 2020, Mims hasn't lived up to the hype he had coming into the NFL out of Baylor.

Mims has just 31 receptions for 490 yards in his first two seasons. But perhaps a change of scenery would turn things around for Mims' career, and maybe the Atlanta Falcons could oblige.

Mims caught three passes for 43 yards against the Falcons on Monday night, so the team has seen him succeed up close. And the Falcons' wide receiver unit could use an extra body or two. First-round rookie Drake London suffered an injury during the team's first preseason game and there isn't much depth behind him. Having a player with a lot of upside like Mims could be a welcomed addition for the Falcons.

If Mims ends up getting traded, it will likely come some point before all 32 NFL teams have to cut down their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m.