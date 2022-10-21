Jets WR Elijah Moore Requests Trade; Falcons Interested?

The Atlanta Falcons are on pace to be competing for a playoff spot this season, and could decide to make some slight upgrades ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

One of the positions the team could look at is wide receiver, where the team doesn't have a ton of depth. After Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus, there isn't a ton of experience at the position. That's why the Falcons could be interested in New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, requested a trade earlier this week after a lack of playing time. Through six games this season, Moore has 16 receptions for 203 yards, ranking behind Corey Davis and rookie Garrett Wilson. Moore is looking for a bigger role, one that the Falcons could provide.

However, there isn't a guarantee Moore would play more in Atlanta. He'd likely play behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus in a run-heavy offense. So while the opportunity is there on paper, it might not lead to more production and playing time, which is what Moore desires.

That being said, Moore provides a lot of youth and upside for a position group that doesn't have a whole lot of it. The Falcons could use Moore's speed on end arounds and screens, fulfilling a role that has yet to be solidified in the Atlanta offense by anyone currently on the roster.

The Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

