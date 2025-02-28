Atlanta Falcons Draft Target has Record Breaking Day at NFL Combine
The Atlanta Falcons have been linked with several defensive prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Falcons didn't play coy in Indianapolis, making their intentions known by using all-45 of their available prospect interviews on defensive players.
One of the more popular targets in mock drafts for the Falcons is Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart. Stewart is a polarizing prospect because his college production didn't match his tremendous physical gifts. At 6'5 and 280 pounds with defensive back-like agility, Stewart produced only 4.5 sacks in three years for the Aggies.
Considered the ultimate boom or bust prospect, Stewart went BOOM at the NFL Combine on Thursday. It was understood he was a special athlete and would test well. But all he did was have the best showing of any defensive end... ever.
Stewart dropped 14 pounds from his weigh-in at the Senior Bowl at the end of January, and his agility scores showed a leaner, quicker. more explosive player.
Watching him for two days at the Senior Bowl, it's easy to see both the tantalizing potential, and the frustrating lack of production. At this stage of his career, Stewart is a finesse player. He lines up wide as a 280 pound edge rusher, and while he has amazing agility for a 280 pounder, he's not speed rushing many offensive tackles, not at the college level, and certainly not in the NFL.
Once the offensive linemen got their hands on him, it was over. Stewart lacked the ability to disengage and didn't employ any power moves.
At 265 pounds though, it makes more sense for him to line up wide. However, the competition is going to get a lot stiffer at the NFL level. A team taking him in the first round will take a huge gamble that they can be the ones to tap into that record-breaking athleticism.
Should that team be the Atlanta Falcons?
I still don't think so.
This may end up being a freezing cold take when he turns into the next Bruce Smith, but the Falcons can't wait on a project to develop. Head coach Raheem Morris took over a team with playoff aspirations, and general manager Terry Fontenot is entering his fifth year without a winning season to show for it.
The pressure is on in Flowery Branch.
The Falcons simply can't wait to develop a prospect who hasn't shown the ability to beat college offensive tackles in three years. The Falcons pick at No. 15 needs to be an immediate impact player on defense.
Shemar Stewart is the ultimate boom or bust candidate in this year's NFL Draft. With his performance on Thursday, Fontenot might not have to worry about having that choice when the Falcons are on the clock. Another team may think they'll be the ones to unleash Stewart.
Scouting circles have a nickname for players who have prodigious talent and continue to get chances based on potential but fail to produce: coach killers.
When it comes to boom or bust scenarios for the Atlanta Falcons, that coin flip always seems to come up one way. This version of the Falcons can't afford the risk, or the wait.