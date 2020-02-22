The Falcon Report
Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Specialist

Brady Pfister

Though he may not be a trendy pick, Matt Bosher has proven to be a reliable player for the majority of his career in Atlanta.

In his nine seasons with the Falcons, the former Miami Hurricane averaged a net of 41.1 yards per punt. Despite missing the final 13 games of the 2019 season due to injury, Bosher became a staple as both a punter and holder for Atlanta.

With the recent announcement that Atlanta has signed Ryan Allen to a one-year contract, it appears Bosher's time with the Falcons is up. Now that Bosher is on the market, if he is signed, an NFL team will pick up one of the more dependable punters the NFL has seen since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

2018, Bosher’s most recent full season, was one of his best, where he ended up ranking third in the league with 42.8 net yards per punt, with 36.7 percent of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

In five of his nine seasons with the Falcons, Bosher has finished the year in the top 10 of the NFL in average punt distance, masterfully pinning over 38 percent of his boots inside opposing team’s 20-yard line over his Atlanta career.

After injuring his groin in 2019, Bosher landed on the IR, where he spent the majority of last season, giving Ryan Allen a window to come in and take over the duties Bosher held since 2011. 

Bosher’s long-time partner in crime, kicker Matt Bryant, recently saw his time with the Falcons end. Though Bosher’s production has not fallen off like Bryant, his NFL career is now heading in a different direction as well.

Ryan Allen has big shoes to fill--replacing the best specialist the Falcons have ever drafted. 

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Running Back

Who is the best running back ever drafted by the Atlanta Falcons? Gerald Riggs? Jamal Anderson? Devonta Freeman? Nope, though all are worthy candidates. Think back before all of those players. Think William Andrews.

Chris Vinel

by

ScottKennedy

Falcons go cornerback in latest CBS Sports mock draft

We've seen defensive ends in a lot of mock drafts for the Falcons, but cornerbacks can't be overlooked either.

Malik Brown

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Quarterback

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons 2020 offseason roundtable: Part 3

Our staff breaks down who might be the next breakout star in Atlanta.

Zach Hood

How the CBA proposal effects Falcons, rest of NFL

With this change help or hurt the Falcons in 2020?

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 3: Is it time for Atlanta to move on from Devonta Freeman?

Falcons owner Arthur Blank might have tipped his hand on one of the hottest questions of the Falcons' offseason: is it time to move on from Devonta Freeman at running back? Chris and Brady open this week's podcast pondering that question.

Chris Vinel

How the return of Drew Brees impacts the Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback announced he was returning to play another season in the NFL at age 41. This is what it means for the franchise he has thrown the most yards and most wins against.

Rashad Milligan

by

ScottKennedy

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Safety

This story takes a look at the best players the Falcons have ever drafted at the safety position.

Christian Crittenden

Falcons target LSU defensive stars in latest 2020 NFL first & second round mock

Walter Football predicts the Atlanta Falcons will be targeting LSU players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons sign Ryan Allen, Younghoe Koo to one-year extensions

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Ryan Allen have each signed one-year contract extensions.

Zach Hood