Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Specialist

Though he may not be a trendy pick, Matt Bosher has proven to be a reliable player for the majority of his career in Atlanta.

In his nine seasons with the Falcons, the former Miami Hurricane averaged a net of 41.1 yards per punt. Despite missing the final 13 games of the 2019 season due to injury, Bosher became a staple as both a punter and holder for Atlanta.

With the recent announcement that Atlanta has signed Ryan Allen to a one-year contract, it appears Bosher's time with the Falcons is up. Now that Bosher is on the market, if he is signed, an NFL team will pick up one of the more dependable punters the NFL has seen since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

2018, Bosher’s most recent full season, was one of his best, where he ended up ranking third in the league with 42.8 net yards per punt, with 36.7 percent of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

In five of his nine seasons with the Falcons, Bosher has finished the year in the top 10 of the NFL in average punt distance, masterfully pinning over 38 percent of his boots inside opposing team’s 20-yard line over his Atlanta career.

After injuring his groin in 2019, Bosher landed on the IR, where he spent the majority of last season, giving Ryan Allen a window to come in and take over the duties Bosher held since 2011.

Bosher’s long-time partner in crime, kicker Matt Bryant, recently saw his time with the Falcons end. Though Bosher’s production has not fallen off like Bryant, his NFL career is now heading in a different direction as well.

Ryan Allen has big shoes to fill--replacing the best specialist the Falcons have ever drafted.