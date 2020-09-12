The Atlanta Falcons will kick off the 2020 season this Sunday at home against the Seattle Seahawks. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET.

The Falcons are two and two in their last four games against the Seahawks dating back to 2016. The Seahawks won last year's matchup 27-20. This game was the turning point in the Falcons season last year. After the loss, they would go on to finish the season winning six out of their last eight games.

Sunday’s game will be the first time that the Falcons have opened their season at Mercedes Benz Stadium. They have started on the road the past three seasons. The Falcons announced last month that fans will not be allowed at any September home games.

Fox will have the broadcast of the game with Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsay Czarniak on the call. Fans can also watch the game live for free on the official Falcons app available on (iOS & Android) and AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.

Things To Watch For

Todd Gurley II will make his much-anticipated debut for the Falcons this weekend. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said that he will see between 15-25 touches per week. Gurley has dealt with injury issues over his career, which is one of the reasons he was cut by the Rams. When the Falcons released their depth chart Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison were on the depth chart respectively.

New Look Defense:

The Falcons revamped defense will be on display as well. General manager Thomas Dimitroff went out and signed Dante Fowler Jr to help fix the pass rush. Keanu Neal is back, so he will be able to provide some insurance to the Falcons secondary. Rookies A.J Terrell, Marlon Davidson, and Mykal Walker are expected to contribute to the defense this season. Terrell will have a tough task starting at corner as a rookie.

Foote

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook