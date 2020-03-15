The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

NFL players narrowly approve new CBA

Zach Hood

Sunday morning, it was announced that NFL players voted to approve the proposed CBA, giving the league 10 more years of labor peace, players a higher share of annual revenue, retired players additional benefits, as well as 17-game regular seasons along with an expanded playoff format. The new deal runs through 2030. 

The vote was yes, but by a rather slim margin. Just 51.5% of players voted for the proposed CBA, while 48.5% voted against it. The voting concluded at 11:59 PM on Saturday.

This deal presumably allows the new league year to start on time, this Wednesday, March 18. Free agent players are allowed to begin negotiating with teams as soon as tomorrow. 

Notable adjustments in the new CBA include adding two more teams to the playoffs, as soon as 2020, an option to change regular season play to 17 games starting in 2021, and raises in minimum salaries, performance-based pay as well as more player revenue.

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement today following the announcement that the players had agreed to the new CBA:

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," Goodell noted. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement." 

In addition to the other changes, ESPN's Adam Schefter notes another way the new CBA benefits players:

If this deal would have failed to go through, it would have put the league in quite a mess in regards to starting the new league year and free agency on time. With the COVID-19 crisis also plaguing day-to-day operations around the country, at least the NFL was able to find some middle ground and keep something on schedule. Stay tuned as (currently) the new league year is right around the corner. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

30BallBrice

Falcons sign FB Keith Smith to three-year extension

Will the Falcons running game improve with Kevin Smith returning?

Dave Holcomb

The NFC South could be in for some trouble..

What does this mean for the Falcons?

Malik Brown

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted. With MLS season suspended and Falcons' facilities shutdown for at least two more weeks, Blank & Co. are ensuring their employees are taken care of.

Zach Hood

Falcons trade down in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Falcons are trading down in this recent mock draft.

Malik Brown

Falcons release statement regarding COVID-19, close facilities through weekend

The Atlanta Falcons released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding COVID-19.

Zach Hood

Falcons center Alex Mack elected as NFLPA treasurer

Falcons center Alex Mack is set to join the NFL Players Association.

Dave Holcomb

NFL considering adjustments to next month's draft in Las Vegas amid coronavirus scares

NFL taking "hard look" at adjustments to next month's 2020 draft in Las Vegas due to coronavirus pandemic

Zach Hood

PFF lists top 10 WR prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft features a stacked wide receivers group. Should the Atlanta Falcons go after one despite already having two stars?

Chris Vinel

Falcons salary cap space remains tight as free agency approaches

How much spending with the Atlanta Falcons do in free agency?

Dave Holcomb