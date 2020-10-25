SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Can The Falcons Shut Down The Detroit Lions' Passing Attack?

Christian Crittenden

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Detroit Lions this weekend in what should be a high-scoring game. The matchup will come down to which defense can get a stop at the end of the game. The Lions receiving corps has been up and down this year, but could have a big week against the Falcons' defensive backs. 

Kenny Golladay is starting to assert himself as one of the better receivers in the NFL and is the No. 1 option in Detroit. He missed the first two games of the season with an injury, but since returning he has caught 14 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. The former third-round pick has really improved in jump-ball situations over his career and is a downfield threat. 

There's a talent drop-off after Golladay, as Marvin Jones Jr. has regressed this season. Through six weeks, he has 14 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging just under two yards of separation this for the year. 

Danny Amendola is the team's No. 3 option, and has 12 catches and 208 yards on the year. Tight end T.J Hockenson is becoming one of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s favorite weapons, with 17 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns. The former first-round pick is averaging about five yards before the catch, which underscores his safety-valve role.  

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell will have his hands full with Golladay this week. The rookie missed two games this season, but when he has been on the field, opposing quarterbacks have targeted him 20 times and completed 17 passes. He is also giving up 13.8 yards per reception. 

Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver should be able to hold their own against Jones and Amendola, who have not been playing at a high level this season. 

Stafford is the X-factor in this matchup. The Falcons secondary has been average this season, but so has the Detroit receiving corps. The game could come down to which version of Stafford shows up this week. 

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Atlanta’s Offensive Line Push Around Detroit’s Defensive Front?

Detroit's defensive front has struggled in 2020. The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line will try to capitalize in Week 7.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Detroit Lions Game Preview

Atlanta has entered win-now mode

Daniel Comer

Can The Falcons Front Seven Match Up With The Detroit Offensive Line?

The Atlanta Falcons must stop Detroit's improved rushing attack.

Jeff Armstrong

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions Game Predictions

What are your predictions as the Atlanta Falcons host the Detroit Lions on Sunday?

Malik Brown

Dad and Demi: Falcons Won A Game But Can They Keep It Going

Like most fans, Demi was excited to see the Falcons win on Sunday but how many more wins can they get?

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 24th, 2020

Can the Atlanta Falcons save their season? Can the Falcons save their franchise? Check out all the Atlanta Falcons news since Wednesday October 21st, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Falcons Looking to Exploit Detroit Lions pass defense

How do the Falcons wide receivers match up with the Detroit Lions defensive backs?

Dave Holcomb

Postponing Thursday Night Football Would Give Panthers Distinct Advantage Over Falcons in Week 8

How badly do the Falcons hope next Thursday's game is played as scheduled?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 21st, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons finally won a game this season! Will they keep the momentum? Check out all the Falcons news you missed since Saturday October 17th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

Grading The Falcons: vs. Minnesota

The Atlanta Falcons got the Raheem Morris era off to a great start with their first win of the 2020 season.

Jeff Armstrong