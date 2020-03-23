Falcons SI
NFL Draft planned for studio, won’t happen in Las Vegas

Chris Vinel

The 2020 NFL Draft will be hit with more novel coronavirus-induced changes.

While the annual prospect extravaganza remains on schedule for April 23-25, the NFL axed all public events during draft weekend in Las Vegas last Monday.

Now, the league is trying to figure out how to best stage the event. Unfortunately, it won’t include boats ushering new draftees to Commissioner Roger Goodell’s podium.

The Los Angeles Times reports the draft will take place in a studio setting with cut-ins from the headquarters of teams as they pick.

This means having the top two dozen or so prospects attend the draft, come to the stage to receive their new team jersey and hat, and shake Goodell’s hand will not happen.

In a memo to all league employees this past week and obtained by The Times, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote: “Planning for the Draft is a good example of how we need to think differently, embrace technology and collaborate. We will also use the Draft to help support fans and those people impacted in our communities.”

Goodell continued: “While there have been changes to the way we work and some of our plans, we have an unwavering commitment to upholding the NFL’s legacy of unifying and lifting the spirit of America, and bringing out the best in our fans and in our communities around the world. You’ll hear more from us in the days and weeks ahead about how we intend to demonstrate that commitment well beyond our fields. And I hope you’ll share your ideas on how we can do that.”

The NFL has yet to publicly announce the changes.

