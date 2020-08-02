Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

2020 Atlanta Falcon Season Preview: Allen Bailey

Christian Crittenden

 ‌The‌ ‌Atlanta‌ ‌Falcons‌ ‌hope‌ ‌they‌ ‌have‌ ‌built‌ ‌up‌ ‌solid‌ ‌depth‌ ‌on‌ ‌their‌ ‌defensive‌ ‌line‌ ‌this‌ ‌upcoming season. General‌ ‌Manager‌ ‌Thomas‌ ‌Dimitroff‌ ‌has‌ ‌added‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌unit‌ ‌that‌ ‌struggled‌ ‌at‌ ‌times‌ ‌last‌ ‌year.‌ 

One‌ ‌player that‌ ‌was‌ ‌brought‌ ‌back‌ ‌from‌ ‌last‌ ‌year's‌ ‌rotation,‌ ‌Allen‌ ‌Bailey,‌ ‌hopes‌ ‌to‌ ‌provide‌ ‌a‌ ‌similar‌ ‌impact‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌one‌ ‌he‌ ‌did‌ ‌last‌ ‌season.‌ ‌ ‌

Now‌ ‌in‌ ‌his‌ ‌ninth‌ ‌year‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌league,‌ ‌Bailey‌ ‌signed‌ ‌a‌ ‌two-year‌ ‌deal‌ ‌last‌ ‌offseason‌ ‌after‌ ‌spending‌ ‌ the‌ ‌first‌ ‌eight‌ ‌of‌ ‌his‌ ‌career‌ ‌in‌ ‌Kansas‌ ‌City.‌ ‌He‌ ‌performed‌ ‌well‌ ‌enough‌ ‌to‌ ‌receive‌ ‌a‌ ‌contract‌ ‌ extension‌ during the offseason‌ ‌that‌ ‌will‌ ‌keep‌ ‌him‌ ‌locked‌ ‌up‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌team‌ ‌through‌ ‌the‌ ‌2021‌ ‌season.‌ ‌ ‌

 2019‌ ‌Recap‌ ‌

 ‌Bailey‌ ‌played‌ ‌in‌ ‌15‌ ‌games‌ ‌last‌ ‌season‌ ‌and‌ ‌started‌ ‌in‌ ‌five‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌defensive‌ ‌end‌ ‌position.‌ ‌In‌ ‌his‌ time on the field, ‌ ‌he‌ ‌was‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌record‌ ‌26‌ ‌tackles,‌ ‌four‌ ‌tackles‌ ‌for‌ ‌loss,‌ ‌two‌ ‌quarterback‌ ‌hits‌ ‌and‌ ‌one‌ sack.‌ ‌ ‌

 ‌Coming‌ ‌into‌ ‌last‌ ‌season,‌ ‌Bailey‌ ‌averaged‌ ‌about‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌half‌ ‌sacks‌ ‌per‌ ‌season‌ ‌while‌ ‌in‌ ‌ Kansas‌ ‌City. So, ‌ ‌while‌ ‌his‌ ‌one‌ sack ‌last‌ ‌season‌ ‌was‌ ‌below‌ ‌his‌ ‌career‌ ‌average,‌ ‌it‌ ‌wasn’t‌ ‌far‌ ‌off.‌ ‌ ‌ 

2020‌ ‌Outlook‌ ‌

Looking‌ ‌ahead‌ ‌to‌ ‌this‌ ‌season,‌ ‌Bailey‌ ‌will‌ ‌likely‌ ‌be‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌same‌ ‌position‌ ‌he‌ ‌was‌ ‌last‌ ‌year,‌ ‌primarily‌ ‌playing‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌rotation,‌ ‌but‌ ‌he‌ ‌could‌ ‌start‌ ‌if‌ ‌needed.‌ ‌ ‌

Based‌ ‌on‌ ‌his‌ ‌career‌ ‌trajectory,‌ ‌after‌ ‌a‌ ‌low‌ ‌sack‌ ‌season,‌ ‌Bailey‌ ‌will‌ ‌bounce‌ ‌back‌ ‌with‌ ‌higher‌ ‌totals‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌next‌ ‌year,‌ ‌so‌ ‌it‌ ‌wouldn’t‌ ‌be‌ ‌crazy‌ ‌to‌ ‌see‌ ‌him‌ ‌get‌ ‌four‌ ‌to‌ ‌five‌ ‌sacks‌ ‌this‌ ‌season.‌ ‌With‌ 

Dante‌ ‌Fowler‌ ‌Jr.‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌opposite‌ ‌side‌ ‌‌ ‌should‌ ‌help‌ ‌the‌ ‌defensive‌ ‌line‌ ‌as‌ ‌well.‌ ‌ ‌

One‌ ‌area‌ ‌that‌ ‌Bailey‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌helpful‌ ‌with‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌development‌ ‌of‌ ‌Marlon‌ ‌Davidson. ‌After‌ ‌playing‌ ‌ nine‌ ‌years‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌league‌ ‌he‌ ‌has‌ ‌learned‌ ‌a‌ ‌thing‌ ‌or‌ ‌two‌ ‌that‌ ‌can‌ ‌be‌ ‌helpful‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌rookie’s‌ development.‌ ‌ ‌

Dimitroff‌ ‌drafted‌ ‌Davidson‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌second‌ ‌round‌ ‌and‌ ‌signed‌ ‌Fowler‌ ‌Jr.‌ ‌in‌ ‌free‌ ‌agency‌ ‌in‌ ‌hopes‌ ‌that‌ ‌those‌ ‌two‌ ‌bolster‌ ‌the‌ ‌Falcons‌ ‌defensive‌ ‌front,‌ ‌but‌ ‌more‌ ‌importantly,‌ ‌make‌ ‌an‌ ‌impact‌ ‌rushing‌ ‌the‌ ‌passer.‌ ‌ ‌

Tyeler‌ ‌Davidson,‌ ‌Grady‌ ‌Jarrett,‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌Crawford‌ ‌and‌ ‌Takkarist‌ ‌Mckinley‌ ‌all‌ ‌return‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌Falcons‌ ‌defense‌ ‌along‌ ‌with‌ ‌Bailey.‌ ‌ ‌

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Deone Bucannon

The Falcons have a solid versatile player in their back pocket for the 2020 season.

Malik Brown

Opinion: The NFL Top 100 List Is Correct

Fans may be upset but the players got the NFL Top 100 right !

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Keanu Neal

Atlanta Falcons 2020 season preview of safety Keanu Neal.

Christian Crittenden

Who Will Give You More Value In Fantasy Football: Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley?

Fantasy Football, who are you taking? Julio Jones in the second round or Calvin Ridley in the fourth?

William B. Carver

What Happens If An Atlanta Falcons Player Opts Out Of 2020 Season

How will COVID-19 impact the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 1st, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since July 29th!

Christopher Smitherman II

OPINION: Do not fall for this #NFL100 tactic

Debating is fun. It also can be a waste a breath, however. Protect your energy.

Rashad Milligan

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Christian Blake

With limited roster spots and a ton of receivers. Christian Blake will need to outshine his receiving corps teammates in order to secure the final receiver roster spot.

William B. Carver

Vick shows out against the Rams.

Michael Vick does it all against the Rams in his first home playoff game.

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons Season Preview 2020: James Carpenter

What will James Carpenter's role be in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson