NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Saints?

The Atlanta Falcons took a tough loss against the New Orleans Saints over the weekend. Where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The Atlanta Falcons' grasp on a playoff berth is slipping despite sitting just one game out from the NFC South lead.

The team's loss against the Saints over the weekend pushed them back to last place in the division at 5-8. The team is also on the wrong end of tiebreakers against the Carolina Panthers and Saints.

That's why Sports Illustrated has ranked the Falcons at No. 29 in this week's power rankings, four spots lower than the previous edition.

"Tyler Allgeier had a monstrous day and was breaking tackles against a good defense with little rest," SI writes. "Rookie Desmond Ridder had a conservative, quick-game-focused plan in his debut start that taught us little outside of the fact that he is probably a few games away from telling us who he might be as an NFL quarterback."

Starting Ridder is a likely reason why the outlook on the Falcons' meager playoff push. The third-round rookie made his NFL debut Sunday, throwing for 97 yards and completing just 50 percent of his passes.

Ridder will get another go on Saturday as the Falcons fight to keep their postseason hopes alive against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

