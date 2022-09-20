NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Stack Up?

The Atlanta Falcons may not have a win in the record books, but have still seen success in the eyes of NFL Power Rankings.

In Sports Illustrated’s most recent Week 2 Power Rankings, the Falcons have risen up four spots to the No. 25 slot, just above the Jacksonville Jaguars and below the New York Jets.

“Arthur Smith has this team playing hard, and in two weeks, has gotten the ball to either Kyle Pitts or Drake London,” Sports Illustrated said. “He doesn’t care about your fantasy team, but he is displaying some creativity and highlighting his young stars.”

While Smith may not care about Fantasy Football points, the aforementioned London did record his first NFL touchdown in the Falcons' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The wide receiver room, who had major questions going into the season, have allowed the Falcons to still be productive for an offense that has averaged 26.5 points this season. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is happy about the progress the position group has made over the course of the season so far.

“That room has been awesome," Mariota said. "Drake, he’s (going to) continue to learn, he's (going to) continue to grow. He's done a great job for us and that being said, we got to continue to find ways to spread the ball around because I think we've got a great group.”

With two losses by a combined five points to start their 2022 campaign, the Falcons will have a chance to redeem themselves in Seattle on Sunday against the Seahawks.

