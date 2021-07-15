BREAKING: 911 Call Alleges Potential Atlanta Falcons' Free Agent Richard Sherman Was Intoxicated, Threatening Suicide

The Perennial Pro Bowl Cornerback Had Been Linked to the Atlanta Falcons as a Possible Free-Agent Destination

The Atlanta Falcons' free-agent flirtation with Richard Sherman has taken a back seat to the NFL star cornerback's potentially life-altering incident in Seattle. According to audio of a 911 call obtained by ABC News and ESPN Thursday, Sherman was intoxicated and threatened to kill himself during a confrontation with family members.

Sherman was arrested Wednesday in a Seattle suburb.

The Falcons - and perhaps more so, their fans - have recently pondered signing the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback. A free agent after 10 elite seasons, Sherman's availability had prompted calls for the Falcons to sign him to help a young secondary which added two corners and a safety in the draft but still lacks an experienced veteran to anchor for Dan Pees' unit.

But for the time being, Sherman has much more serious, real-world issues at hand.

The 911 caller - Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss - described Sherman as being "drunk and belligerent" and said he was "threatening to kill himself." She also reported that Sherman was "being aggressive," wrestled with her uncle and "sent text messages to people saying he's going to hang himself."

The caller can be heard attempting to prevent Sherman from leaving the residence, saying, "Richard, please stop." She also told the 911 dispatcher that Sherman drank two bottles of hard alcohol.

At one point during the call, the caller asked the dispatcher to tell police, "please don't shoot," and said Sherman told her he would fight police if they arrived.

In a subsequent 911 call, the caller said she thought Sherman was driving to her parents' home in Redmond, Washington, which is just under 30 miles away from the couple's home in Maple Valley.

Sherman is facing several charges after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him. He was booked early Wednesday at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle. Records state he was denied bail, but a spokesman for the Redmond Police Department told ESPN that is standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge.

Sherman's hearing before the judge will not take place until Thursday afternoon. The judge will determine whether there was probable cause for an arrest and also set bail.