Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! This NFC South Rivalry has Lost its Shine

The Falcons are back where they were before their two-game win streak out of their bye. The final four games are all about evaluation and preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft. This week, they play the rematch with another division rival that has done a Wile E. Coyote jump off the cliff.

Heading into Week 14, Nostrathomas is now 15-8-1 in his picks against the spread on Falcon Maven and 12-7 straight-up. He also has a record of 127-65 straight-up in his Pick ‘Em pool. This is going to be a tough week to put together a successful parlay. Let’s see what The Seer of Sayers can do with it.

Carolina Panthers +3.5 at Atlanta Falcons (1PM ET; Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

The Falcons have been favored in this game all week because, I guess someone had to be. The match-up is between a team that launched their hot seat coach last week against one who’s coach is dead man walking.

What makes this game so difficult to pick is that it’s tough to know which Panthers team will show up. Do they play their hearts out as a show of respect to Ron Rivera or do they follow the team owner and pack things in for the season?

Looking at the game dispassionately, the Panthers should win outright. They’re slightly better offensively and superior defensively.

The rule is, if you believe a road underdog can win the game, take that team and the points. Nostrathomas thinks the Panthers can win this game so take them with the +3.5

Carolina Panthers 26 Atlanta Falcons 23

And here are a couple more picks to pad your parlay.

San Francisco 49ers +2 at New Orleans Saints (1PM ET; Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA)

The San Francisco 49ers stayed on the east coast all week after their game at Baltimore in Week 13 so the usual time zone disadvantage won’t be coming into play here.

The New Orleans Saints are good but Drew Brees is beginning to show his age at quarterback. San Francisco’s defense also plays very well against stationary quarterbacks and most cement statues can move better than Brees.

Take the road dog again to win and cover.

San Francisco 49ers 29 New Orleans Saints 19

Baltimore Ravens -6 at Buffalo Bills (1PM ET; New Era Field, Buffalo, NY)

Buffalo has had a hell of a season. The last thing Nostrathomas is going to do is underestimate them, especially at home. However, Nostrathomas can’t ignore the fact that the Ravens are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Baltimore is 6-1 against teams currently over .500. They have not racked up their current 10-2 record by beating a bunch of current bottom feeders further into the mud. They are also fighting for the chance to have anyone who wants to win the AFC go through Baltimore.

Take the Ravens to win and cover.

Baltimore Ravens 34 Buffalo Bills 23