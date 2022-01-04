Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    Falcons Sign New TE: Bad News for Kyle Pitts, Good Time to Experiment?

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse signed to the active roster, which could be a bad sign for Kyle Pitts.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had signed tight end Parker Hesse to the active roster.

    Hesse played an active role against the Buffalo Bills after being elevated from the practice squad, and he was rewarded with a permanent spot on the 53-man roster.

    Hesse (6-3, 260) had three catches for 31 yards and filled his role as a blocker well against Buffalo.

    Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts left the game against the Bills with a hamstring injury, and Smith didn't sound optimistic when discussing Pitts' chances of playing Sunday against the Saints. 

    Hesse's transaction, while well-deserved, could be an indication that Pitts isn't expected to play in the season finale.

    And, given the Falcons’ present situation, there seems …

    1) No need to push Pitts. The world gets what he is and will be.

    2) Some justification to experience. Can Hesse  - and other on-the-NFL-bubble Falcons really play at this level? Week 18 can help us find out.

    Head coach Arthur Smith was full of praise for Hesse, 26, after his performance against the Bills, including his unusual path to the NFL.

    Recommended Articles

    Parker Hesse Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Falcons Sign New TE: Bad for Pitts, Good for Experiment?

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse signed to the active roster, which could be a bad sign for Kyle Pitts.

    1 minute ago
    Kyle Pitts vs Buffalo
    Play

    Falcons Kyle Pitts Injury Update as Atlanta Signs New TE

    Falcons coach Arthur Smith doesn’t sound optimistic when discussing Kyle Pitts.

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17443822_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Power Rankings: Falcons Playing For Draft Position

    Atlanta dropped to No. 23 in Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings

    2 hours ago

    "It was Todd Downing who’s now the coordinator in Tennessee was our tight end coach who went out to the Pro Day with (T.J.) Hockenson and (Noah) Fant," said Smith. "Hesse was willing to work out. He was a team captain at Iowa at defensive end."

    Hesse was in good company at Iowa as Hockenson and Fant were first-round draft picks of the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos respectively.

    "Then we got post-draft, and we took a flyer on Parker. … Then I think he was going somewhere else to try out as a defensive guy and we had him try out at tight end."

    "He hung around. … I wanted to give him a shot here."

    Hesse has yo-yo'd in and out of the Falcons roster, including the practice squad several times. He's played in seven games this season, and it looks like he'll get his eighth on Sunday. 

    Parker Hesse Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons Sign New TE: Bad for Pitts, Good for Experiment?

    1 minute ago
    Kyle Pitts vs Buffalo
    News

    Falcons Kyle Pitts Injury Update as Atlanta Signs New TE

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17443822_168388359_lowres
    News

    Power Rankings: Falcons Playing For Draft Position

    2 hours ago
    Foye Oluokun vs Buffalo
    News

    Will Falcons LB Foye Tackle NFL Top Honor?

    2 hours ago
    A.J. Terrell
    News

    LISTEN: Did Falcons Have 'Most Impressive Loss' vs. Bills?

    6 hours ago
    ryan pat atl det
    News

    Falcons 2022 Schedule: 3 Levels of Daunting Challenges

    6 hours ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
    News

    Falcons Lose Running Backs Coach

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17443816
    Draft

    Falcons Finale: Can Atlanta Improve NFL Draft Position in Week 18?

    Jan 3, 2022