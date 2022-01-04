Falcons Sign New TE: Bad for Pitts, Good for Experiment?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse signed to the active roster, which could be a bad sign for Kyle Pitts.

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had signed tight end Parker Hesse to the active roster.

Hesse played an active role against the Buffalo Bills after being elevated from the practice squad, and he was rewarded with a permanent spot on the 53-man roster.

Hesse (6-3, 260) had three catches for 31 yards and filled his role as a blocker well against Buffalo.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts left the game against the Bills with a hamstring injury, and Smith didn't sound optimistic when discussing Pitts' chances of playing Sunday against the Saints.

Hesse's transaction, while well-deserved, could be an indication that Pitts isn't expected to play in the season finale.

And, given the Falcons’ present situation, there seems …

1) No need to push Pitts. The world gets what he is and will be.

2) Some justification to experience. Can Hesse - and other on-the-NFL-bubble Falcons really play at this level? Week 18 can help us find out.

Head coach Arthur Smith was full of praise for Hesse, 26, after his performance against the Bills, including his unusual path to the NFL.

"It was Todd Downing who’s now the coordinator in Tennessee was our tight end coach who went out to the Pro Day with (T.J.) Hockenson and (Noah) Fant," said Smith. "Hesse was willing to work out. He was a team captain at Iowa at defensive end."

Hesse was in good company at Iowa as Hockenson and Fant were first-round draft picks of the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos respectively.

"Then we got post-draft, and we took a flyer on Parker. … Then I think he was going somewhere else to try out as a defensive guy and we had him try out at tight end."

"He hung around. … I wanted to give him a shot here."

Hesse has yo-yo'd in and out of the Falcons roster, including the practice squad several times. He's played in seven games this season, and it looks like he'll get his eighth on Sunday.