2020 PFF draft position rankings: EDGE

This is the list Falcons fans want to pay attention to.

Chances are, at least one edge player listed in the top 10 of the draft by Pro Football Focus will end up in a Falcons uniform by the time the draft is over.

In 2019, Atlanta’s defense produced just 28 sacks. Only the Dolphins had a lower output throughout the season. Eight of those sacks came courtesy of Vic Beasley, who will not return to the Falcons in 2020.

Pass rush needs to be addressed somehow this offseason. Here’s PFF’s list of draft prospects who could get the job done:

Chase Young, Ohio State AJ Epenesa, Iowa Curtis Weaver, Boise State Julian Okwara, Notre Dame K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU Darrell Taylor, Tennessee Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State Terrell Lewis, Alabama Josh Uche, Michigan Bradlee Anae, Utah

Nine of these ten players could very likely end up in a Falcons uniform this season. The obvious exception is Chase Young, who is arguably the draft’s most impressive athlete. There’s no shot he’s around by the time Atlanta’s pick rolls around.

The players who have most frequently been linked to the Falcons are Epenesa, Chaisson and Gross-Matos, but the names Atlanta fans are less familiar with are Boise State’s Curtis Weaver and Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara.

Weaver dominated Mountain West opponents, earning All-American recognition while racking up 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. His best asset as a pass rusher is his expert use of his hands to shed blocks and get into the backfield. While guys like Chaisson possess high-ceilings due to raw talent, Weaver finds himself third on this list due to production at Boise State.

The question is not what he was able to do on the field in college. It is whether he can do the same at the next level.

On the other hand is Notre Dame’s Okwara who brings a tremendous 6-4, 252 lb. frame to go along with a great athletic skill set. Okwara presents a completely different set of questions compared to Weaver. He has struggled with consistency--he can be a force one week then disappears the next.

He has the tools to succeed, but whether he can put it all together as a professional is yet to be seen.

Realistically, both of these prospects will likely be selected in the late 1st round or early 2nd round. If they are still around in the 2nd round for Atlanta, they’re worth a shot.