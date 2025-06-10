PFF Names Star Wide Receiver As Atlanta Falcons’ Achilles Heel
Pro Football Focus views the Atlanta Falcons' defensive backfield as one of their strength. However, there is one star receiver that gives them headaches.
According to PFF, Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the Falcons’ “Achilles heel.”
Luckily for Falcons fans, Jefferson has only played against Atlanta twice throughout his five seasons in the NFL. Despite the limited sample size, he had a profound impact.
“Across the two matchups, Jefferson recorded a 92.7 PFF receiving grade. He hauled in 16 receptions totaling 298 yards and four touchdowns,” said PFF’s Dalton Wasserman. “Falcons fans may be dreading their Week 2 matchup with the Vikings in 2025.”
Last year, Jefferson’s highest-graded game of the season (89.7 offensive grade) came against the Falcons during their matchup against the Vikings in Week 14. In that game, Jefferson caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Ahead of that game, former Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake elaborated on Jefferson’s versatility as a route-runner.
“He's definitely not going to be in one spot. You can tell he can take in a lot of the schematics and be able to move and run different routes, inside routes, outside routes,” Lake said. "There's a lot of elite players, but then there's a handful at the very top above the elite. Justin Jefferson is definitely in that conversation.”
While the Falcons were spotlighted for being on the wrong end of Jefferson’s dominance, offensive guard Chris Lindstrom also earned recognition from PFF. The All-Pro guard managed to earn two spots on the list, being named as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Achilles heel.