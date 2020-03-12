PFF lists top 10 WR prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

If the Atlanta Falcons have done well stockpiling one asset, it would be stud wide receivers from the University of Alabama.

Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, both former Crimson Tide players, project as one of the top pass-catching duos in the NFL next season. They cause absolute havoc on the outside.

But if the Falcons wanted to get greedy, two more prime Alabama weapons will be available for the taking early in this year’s NFL Draft.

Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III rank as the best and fourth-best wideouts in the 2020 class, according to a top-10 list recently published by Pro Football Focus. Here’s the entire slate:

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado Henry Ruggs III, Alabama, Tee Higgins, Clemson Jalen Reagor, TCU Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State Denzel Mims, Baylor Michael Pittman Jr., USC Jauaun Jennings, Tennessee

Realistically, with Jones, Ridley and a young up-and-comer like Russell Gage Jr., Atlanta won’t be in the market for a top receiver this year. The Falcons already sport too much talent there and have too many other holes to fill. Regardless, some intriguing options exist.

ESPN draft guru Todd McShay compared Jeudy to Marvin Harrison. Jeudy runs crisp routes, possesses innate awareness and has highlight-reel juke agility in the open field. In 2019, he caught 77 balls for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ruggs, Jeudy’s sidekick in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is a straight-line burner who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds Thursday at the NFL Combine. He corralled 40 catches for 746 yards and seven scores last season.

Beside the ’Bama boys, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Clemson’s Tee Higgins are the most notable names on the list.

Neither is the fleetest of foot, but they both excel at grabbing contested catches. They also starred at powerhouse schools who made College Football Playoff runs the past few years, so they would bring big-time experience.

They stuffed the stat sheet in similar ways, too — Lamb with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Higgins with 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 scores.

But still, Atlanta isn’t desperate for another outside pass-catcher. All of these men appear destined to suit up in non-Falcons uniforms during their rookie seasons.

Atlanta will have to make do with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Oh well.