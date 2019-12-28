Watch: Players Declared Out for Falcons and Buccaneers Have All Winter to Heal

The 2019 season comes to a close as the Atlanta Falcons travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers. The winner of this game will take second place in the NFC South. Five players from both teams have been ruled out for the game. Their offseason has already started and they’ll have all winter and spring to heal and be ready to hit the field again in 2020.

The most prominent player who will miss Sunday’s game is defensive end Adrian Clayborn. In his return to the Falcons after spending one season with the New England Patriots, Clayborn had played in every game, starting one. Overall, he played in 44.3 percent of the Falcons defensive snaps this season.

Clayborn finishes with four sacks and 12 quarterback pressures for the year. He’s been credited with 18 tackles and two forced fumbles. Clayborn will be a free agent this offseason unless the Falcons sign him to a new contract.

The other two Falcons who will be out for tomorrow’s game will be guard Jamon Brown with an illness and wide receiver Brandon Powell with a wrist injury. Defensive end Allen Bailey was limited in practice this past week but will play against the Buccaneers.

For Tampa Bay, starting wide receiver Chris Godwin did not participate in practice all week and has been declared out with a hamstring injury. They will also be without defensive tackle Beau Allen who’s suffering from an ankle injury.

Don’t forget to stay with Falcon Maven’s coverage of the team’s season closing, Week 17 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dave Holcomb will have the full list of inactives for both teams before kickoff and we look forward to having Falcons fans join us for our live chat during the game.