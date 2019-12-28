FalconMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Watch: Players Declared Out for Falcons and Buccaneers Have All Winter to Heal

Tom Pollin

The 2019 season comes to a close as the Atlanta Falcons travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers. The winner of this game will take second place in the NFC South. Five players from both teams have been ruled out for the game. Their offseason has already started and they’ll have all winter and spring to heal and be ready to hit the field again in 2020.

The most prominent player who will miss Sunday’s game is defensive end Adrian Clayborn. In his return to the Falcons after spending one season with the New England Patriots, Clayborn had played in every game, starting one. Overall, he played in 44.3 percent of the Falcons defensive snaps this season.

Clayborn finishes with four sacks and 12 quarterback pressures for the year. He’s been credited with 18 tackles and two forced fumbles. Clayborn will be a free agent this offseason unless the Falcons sign him to a new contract.

The other two Falcons who will be out for tomorrow’s game will be guard Jamon Brown with an illness and wide receiver Brandon Powell with a wrist injury. Defensive end Allen Bailey was limited in practice this past week but will play against the Buccaneers.

For Tampa Bay, starting wide receiver Chris Godwin did not participate in practice all week and has been declared out with a hamstring injury. They will also be without defensive tackle Beau Allen who’s suffering from an ankle injury.

Don’t forget to stay with Falcon Maven’s coverage of the team’s season closing, Week 17 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dave Holcomb will have the full list of inactives for both teams before kickoff and we look forward to having Falcons fans join us for our live chat during the game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Falcons to keep Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff for 2020 season

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday they plan to keep head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff for next season.

Watch: Blank Doubles-Down on Mistake by Keeping Dimitroff with Quinn

Tom Pollin

Arthur Blank has decided to keep head coach Dan Quinn as well as general manager Thomas Dimitroff in place for 2020, doubling down on his mistake.

WATCH: Falcons among NFL's most disappointing teams doesn't bode well for Dan Quinn

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: Falcons CB Jordan Miller suspended for PED use

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: Falcons & Buccaneers to battle for second place in the NFC South

Dave Holcomb

The winner of the Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup in Week 17 will earn second place in the NFC South.

WATCH: One way or another, Sunday will mark the end of an era for Falcons

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons could potentially lose eight of the 19 remaining players from their 2016 Super Bowl roster this offseason.

WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Falcons 24-12 victory over Jaguars

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-12, in Week 16.

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: NFC shakeup heading into final weekend

Dave Holcomb

The Seattle Seahawks dropped significantly after their second loss in three weeks on Sunday.

WATCH: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan help Falcons end losing streak against AFC

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons ended their seven-game losing streak against the AFC on Sunday.

WATCH: Falcons set more personal records in victory against Jaguars

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones both set career marks in a win versus the Jaguars during Week 16.