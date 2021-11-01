Falcons LISTEN: Ridley Gone; Now What?

Locked On Falcons: Rapid Reaction to Falcons Week 8 Loss to Panthers and Calvin Ridley Stepping Away From Football

It wasn't a very good day for Atlanta Falcons fans Sunday.

The team had its two-game winning streak snapped by the Carolina Panthers, but received more unfortunate news after it was announced that wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be stepping away from the team to improve his mental health.

Ridley did not travel with the team in the Week 5 win against the New York Jets in London and was a surprise last-minute scratch Sunday ahead of the game against the Panthers.

During the fourth quarter, Ridley tweeted out a statement that he would be taking some time away from football.

The team will certainly miss Ridley's presence on the field. No receiver caught for more than 60 yards yesterday and rookie Kyle Pitts drew a lot of the attention Ridley would have received in the game. It resulted in the breakout star catching only two passes for 13 yards.

Ridley is a vital part of the offense, and the team and its fans hope that he can ramp himself back up to good health and perform at a high level late in the season as the team approaches a crucial part of the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons’ 19-13 Week 8 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and provides an update on the ongoing Ridley's ongoing absence.

First, he addresses Ridley stepping away from football to focus on his mental health and expresses his support for the Falcons wide receiver.

Then, he summarizes the game, looking at the highs and lows on display by the Falcons, their poor run defense and their struggling offense in this loss. Then he hands out grades to the different phases of the game, looking at offense, defense and special teams, before addressing what the next move is for the Falcons at the wide receiver position.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.