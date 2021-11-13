LISTEN: Can Falcons Pull Off Upset vs. Cowboys?

Locked On Falcons: Can the Falcons Pull off Two Upsets in a Row ... This Time vs. Cowboys in Week 10? Plus Q&A

The Atlanta Falcons have been underdogs in four out of eight games this season. In two of those games, the Falcons pulled off the upset, including last week against the New Orleans Saints. This weekend, they will look to pull off a second consecutive upset against the Dallas Cowboys.

Last week marked the first time all season that the Cowboys fell on the wrong end of their Vegas prediction, falling to the Denver Broncos 30-16 despite being favored by 10 points.

The Cowboys are 9.5-point favorites hosting the Falcons on Sunday. Can the Falcons keep their momentum from last week going or will the Cowboys quickly detour from last week's result.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman discusses whether he thinks the Falcons can pull off another upset this weekend against the Cowboys.

He discusses whether the Cowboys present a more favorable matchup for the Falcons than last week's opponent in the Saints, before diving into Dean Pees' latest Thursday press conference where he discussed the reasons why Steven Means continues to get a higher number of snaps than alternatives. Does that inform us on why other young players like Mykal Walker, Richie Grant and Darren Hall aren't getting more snaps?

Then, Aaron answers listener questions on Julio Jones' diminished role with the Tennessee Titans, concerns about Matt Ryan's arm strength, and what the Arthur Smith regime is doing differently to get more game-winning drives out of Ryan than previous regimes.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.