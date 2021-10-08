LISTEN: How Will Falcons Stop Zach Wilson?

    • October 8, 2021
    Falcons LISTEN: Can Atlanta Stop Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson?

    Locked On Falcons: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL Week 5 Preview: Crossover Thursday with Locked On Jets
    Author:

    Zach Wilson may just be the rookie quarterback for the New York Jets, but the Atlanta Falcons cannot underestimate his talents when they face off against him Sunday.

    Wilson quieted his critics last week with an upset win over the Tennessee Titans, his first victory as an NFL starter.

    He threw two touchdowns and completed 21 of 34 passes for 297 yards.

    The second-overall pick in the NFL Draft will look for back-to-back wins when the Jets and Falcons meet in London on Sunday - a game in which Calvin Ridley will not play.

    For both teams, a loss could sink their season for good as the loser will go 1-4 into the bye week.

    If the Falcons want to win, forcing the young Wilson to make big plays is key since he doesn't have a great track record of making those.

    READ MORE: Anthony Miller makes Sense for Atlanta

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites John Butchko (Locked On Jets) to preview the Week 5 matchup between the Falcons and  Jets in London.

    First, Aaron discusses the impact of the mid-week injury report and how the Falcons overcome the possible loss of safety Erik Harris this weekend. 

    Then, John joins the show to discuss Wilson's inconsistent play, the Jets' defensive success, Kyle Pitts and Matt Ryan's disappointing 2021 seasons so far, and whether the Falcons are rebuilding under new head coach Arthur Smith.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    CONTINUE READING: Does Falcons' Arthur Smith Make the Grade?

