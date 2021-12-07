LISTEN: Did Falcons Show Progress Despite Loss vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons may have taken a step back in the standings with a 30-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there were some solid moments.

The notable standout was wide receiver Russell Gage, who caught a career-high 11 passes for 130 yards. Second-year defensive lineman Marlon Davidson took his first career interception back for a touchdown. And both Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis found success in the run game, combining for more than 100 yards.

There have definitely been uglier losses, and like the first meeting between the two teams, the Falcons had an opportunity to win. Unfortunately, moral victories don't show up in the standings and don't hold any value in the playoff race.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons’ 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 13.

He summarizes the highs and lows of the game, discussing the strong start and first-half finish for the Falcons, and whether play-calling is to blame for some of their second-half shortcomings.

He then hands out grades for the offense, defense and special teams, and talks about if this represents progress for the Falcons against an opponent like the Buccaneers.

Lastly, he discusses Arthur Smith’s coaching and if the loss is a step in the right direction or a step backward.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.