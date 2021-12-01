Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    LISTEN: Can More Cordarrelle Patterson Help Falcons Improve Running Attack vs. Bucs?

    Locked On Falcons: Will Falcons Run Game Continue to Improve After Best Performance vs. Jaguars?
    The Atlanta Falcons rank 31st in the league in rushing yards despite running for a season-high 149 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Majority of the team's rushing attack came from a career day for Cordarrelle Patterson, who ran for a career-high 108 yards. 

    Mike Davis, the team's starter for much of the year, has disappointed as a free agent acquisition. But placing Patterson primarily as a running back after switching him from the slot, to outside to in the backfield helps establish an identity for the offense.

    It's been tempting to put Patterson as a receiver considering that's where he's played majority of his career, especially with Calvin Ridley out for the past several weeks.

    LISTEN: More Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Bucs, Please?

    Locked On Falcons: Will Falcons Run Game Continue to Improve After Best Performance vs. Jaguars?

    Falcons New Punter Wins NFL Award

    The Atlanta Falcons added a punter - and now he's an award-winner.

    Should Rookie be Falcons Starting Center?

    Atlanta Falcons rookie Drew Dalman got one-third of the snaps at center against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Should he be getting all of them?

    If the Falcons want more success in the run game, giving your best player the rock is the easiest way to do that.

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Kevin Knight (The Falcoholic Live) to recap the Falcons' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

    They discuss Patterson's big day, the impact of several young players seeing extended looks for the first time this year, if the improved running game can be expected to carry over into future games, and whether the Falcons are poised to surprise next week when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    LISTEN: More Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Bucs, Please?

    Falcons New Punter Wins NFL Award

    Should Rookie be Falcons Starting Center?

    Don't Expect Ridley Back with Falcons - And What That Means

    Falcons Playoff Hopes Bolstered By Week 12 Results

    Falcons Must Re-Sign Cordarrelle Patterson; Can they Afford Him?

    Falcons Make Late Stop Against Lawrence To Preserve Victory

    Falcons Offensive Line Rebounds in Victory Over Jaguars

